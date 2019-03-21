Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Humorous articles.
more sections
THEATRE
JOURNALISM
REVIEWS
CHEERS HOROSCOPE
POETRY
SHORT STORIES
UFO CHANNEL
BUSINESS
NO LAUGHING
FLIPSIDE
IN THE RING
THE AGORA
INTER VIEW
NICE TRY
THE ORBIT
FOOTBALL
TRUMP
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
CULTURE
OPINION
POLITICS
TRAVEL
NEWS
TECH
WORLD
SPORTS
EXTREME SPORTS
CHEERS
SCIENCE
HEALTH
LITERARY WORK
RELIGION
PROMO
EURO 2004
currently popular
3 Types of Smartphone Games Not Going Away
Get identified under your skin!
The Revenge Guy: How To Destroy My Ex-Boyfriends car
10 Most Irritating Things Women Do During Sex
Top 9 cool laptop accessories for laptop geeks
English Politeness and Manners
10 Indisputable Facts God Exists
Getting Even With The Boss
My story: Growing up as a Jehovah's Witness
7 reasons why religion is a form of mental illness
Objectifying Women to Sell Products
more popular stories
Night visitors and alien abductions
Three wives and a Score of children, the African way ...
Unsupported Marriage in India
Cheerleading Is Definitely a Sport
13 Weird Ad Campaigns
Importance of trust
Wine: the worst hangover ever
The IRA: America's Favorite Militant Group?
Setting Up Call Centers
The Ten Most Irritating Things Men Do During Sex!
So What If I'm Short?
A Five Step Formula for Creating a Successful Business
Done After One! Choosing The One-Child Family
Top 9 Weirdest Natural Disasters
Do Prospective Parents Need A License?
The "Coffee Lid Sip Hole Plug Stopper Starbucks Lid" or (C.L.S.H.P.S.S.L. for short)
7 most ridiculous adult websites
Illegal Immigrants in America
The Use and Abuse of Television
The History of St. Thomas Mount, Madras, India

Next week's news headlines - from same-sex driving to water-proof vodka

article about weird news
Roberto Fuzzy
2019-03-21
comments
The week is already almost over, so we decided that it might be about time to decide on next week's news. Just in case we don't have time to come up with anything sensible or senseless next week due to issues of drunkenness, idiocy, or simple laziness.

Malta to be become the first country to legalize same sex driving


Malta has long been known for the practice of drunk driving among all of its citizens and non-citizens alike. While it's not legal in Malta, yet, they are taking a step closer to making it happen. The government has just issued a statement that they will be the first country to legalize same-sex driving. What it actually means, it's anybody's guess, but I guess there's a small chance we'll be able to read about it next week.

Helpful tips on how to be an asshole


While the common understanding is that it's easy to be an asshole, recent studies say that it's actually a huge misconception. To make it easier for everyone, our own Harry Twohooter will be sharing some tips on how to make it easier to become a true asshole.

Finns invent water-proof vodka


Finnish people act like Finnish people yet again, by inventing a fully water-proof vodka. Expect more about it next week!

Study: 77% of people are actually blow-up dolls, 22% teddy bears


If there weren't any studies, we'd all be pretty ignorant and stupid. Fortunately, there are those interesting and weird studies to help us understand the world. This study will help us understand each other better.

Peaches to get equal rights to watermelon and grape


The movements for equal rights for everyone (and every thing) are gaining momentum all around the world. The latest news about it comes after the recent million-peach march.

Russia changes anthem to Yellow Submarine


Russians have always needed a strong leader - no matter what he or she (yeah, right) says or does, as long as the leader leaves a strong impression, most of the Russian support him. Recently the Russian people have started to understand their need not-to-care about what their leader does as well. And now that it's out there, Putin has decided to change the anthem to Yellow Submarine. As that's where most of the Russian voters are hiding anyhow.

Scientists find the missing link between Trump and black hole


Scientists have long tried to understand the inner workings of a black hole. After studying Donald Trump for couple of years now, they have started to understand black holes better as well.

More about all that already next week!


have your say
thecheers.org

Welcome to TheCheers! We've been around for a long time now, since 2004, publishing articles by people from all over the world. Roughly 300 people from 30 different countries have written for us over the years. Should you want to become a volunteer contributor, be sure to contact us!

Additional info

Some of our content may be related to gambling.


get in touch

You can contact us via the email you can find on our contact page, via telegram @thecheers, or through our The Cheers Facebook page. No real point in contacting us through The Cheers Twitter account.



 

:: About us (our story):: Contact us:: Privacy Policy:: Cookie Policy
Copyright © thecheers.org 2004-2019 All Rights Reserved.