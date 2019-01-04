When 8-year-olds are not allowed to act like Trump
Children today are in a very tough situation - their role models like their Trump-voting parents and the president #45 himself, they contradict everything that is said by their common sense, or faith, or non-Trumpists, or their teachers, or ... and if that's so, how the hell should young people learn what's appropriate and what's not?
Children are (or at least should be) taught by their parents not to lie. They are taught that you shouldn't make fun of disabled people. They are taught that you shouldn't hit anyone (unless it's for self-defense). They are taught to be respectful. But if they were to learn from their president, what would they learn from him? They would learn that it's okay to lie all the time, and if people don't believe you, stick to your word and say your lies are not lies. Or if they still have a problem with it, say you didn't even say what you actually said. It's as easy as that! When you see a disabled person, who has maybe even come to see you speak, always make fun of him/her - come on, it's funny! When it comes to hitting people, while you might not do it yourself, say that you'll pay for everyone else's legal expenses if they hit someone for you. Respect? You don't need to respect others, you just need to make sure that everyone respects you. Or, well, based on Trump, at least to pretend to respect you.
Those are all easy to learn lessons from 45.
Well, when it comes to bible, then you can find what I think about it from the article about indiputable facts of god's existence, but when it comes to god-fearing Trump and what he can teach an 8-year-old about following the teachings?
1. I am the LORD thy God.
According to Trump, he himself is your Lord, and everything he does is right. The Lord that the Bible talks about...forget about that.
2. You shalt not make wrongful use of the name of your God
As it is with the first one, you should never make wrongful use of Trump's name, or else you're just spreading fake news.
3. Remember the Sabbath and keep it holy
What's that?
4. Honor your Father and Mother
Honor your father's millions but claim you started with nothing. Although in reality you might have received $413 million from your father's real estate empire.
5. Thou shalt not kill.
I do believe there's at least a chance that your president can actually teach you that truthfully.
6. You shalt not commit adultery.
Or if you do, do it with pornstars. And never admit a thing.
7. Thou shalt not steal
It's difficult to say here with any certainty - Trump's charities are questionable, but it's hard to say anything for sure here. Trump University was a sham. And considering he had 3,500-plus lawsuits just at the time of the election...well, you can make up your own mind.
8. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour
Or your employees, or your cabinet, or your...he has lied about a lot of people, including himself.
9. You shall not covet your neighbor's house
Maybe he's followed this commandment, most likely not though.
10. You shall not covet your neighbor's wife
I guess that depends on the definition of your neighbour.
If you're a believer of the impossible things, you believe in those commandments simply because your religion tells you to (not because many of these things are simply logical). And as such, you should also teach your kid the same things. But if you're a Trump supporter, how are you able to do that? Without being a liar and a hypocrite?
