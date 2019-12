Facebook ads policies...and their non-working algorithms

Financial Advice for Dummies

How we waste our resources for nothing

Facebook is allegedly improving their system to detect fake news, to detect...pretty much everything that should or shouldn't be shared in there. But based on the last two days when I've tried to promote a few of my articles through Facebook Ads - just to say, none of which is related to gambling or financial products or fake news - and after being in the review cue for 12 - 24 hours, two of them have come back as Not Approved. Now, it's okay if there's a legitimate reason for that. However, in case of these two things are really, really stupid.One of the articles is Financial Advice for Dummies . Their reason for not approving the ad?That's the moment when the political correctness is taken too far. Simply stupid.The second article is even more innocent and could rather be considered a green cry. Yet, either some non-working Facebook algorithm or sleeping-while-working Facebook employee thinks the article is related to cryptocurrencies and other financial products. Here's the article about the wasteful world I have had a few similar situations in the past as well - have requested a review number of times, but never got an answer - although I requested couple of reviews already a year ago.