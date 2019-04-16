Thank you for reading thecheers.org's political articles.
Sen. Bernie Sanders released a decade of tax returns

article about bernie sanders releases his tax returns
Roberto Fuzzy
2019-04-16
Senator Bernie Sanders released a decade worth of tax returns on Monday, something he has always promised to do. Unlike the current president, 45, also known as the eight-year-old-bully, he has done what he has promised to do.

His tax returns show that he's done very well for himself since the last presidential run. His and his wife's bottom line has jumped from $240,622 in 2015 to $1,073,333 in 2018. Most of his new earnings have come from being a bestselling author.

Bernie says that the tax returns "show that our family has been very fortunate."

Although he's now in the category of super-rich (although, compared to super-rich, he has peanuts), he said that "I will continue to fight to make our tax system more progressive so that our country has the resources to guarantee the American Dream to all people."

When it comes to Trump's tax returns, then his attorneys have just warned Trump's accounting firm not to release Trump's tax returns or else.


thecheers.org

Welcome to TheCheers! We've been around for a long time now, since 2004, publishing articles by people from all over the world. Roughly 300 people from 30 different countries have written for us over the years. Should you want to become a volunteer contributor, be sure to contact us!

