Rep. Steve King does his best to look like a fool
Google CEO Sundar Pichai had to answer a bunch on different questions at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. Among the people questioning him was Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) who asked Pichai for example why his 7-year-old granddaughter had seen a photo of the congressman with inappropriate language while playing a game on her iPhone.
The man obviously doesn't understand the world as it is now, but fortunately Pichai managed to at least help him with that question, saying that "Congressman, iPhone is made by a different company." According to Business Insider, the question and answer invited a nice laugh from the Democratic staff table.
King also asked for the names of the people behind the algorithm so he could make sure they are good people (yes, we are paraphrasing Trump here), saying that "There is a very strong conviction on this side of the aisle that the algorithms are written with a bias against conservatives," and adding "What we don't know are who are these thousand people and we don't know what their social media looks like."
I don't personally know if there is any bias, but I'd say that if there's any bias against stupidity, it's there for a reason. Everyone Should be against stupidity. And when talking about stupidity, Google's CEO also had to explain why Donald Trump's name comes up when searching for an idiot. When some of the Republicans think that there's a bias in the algorithm, I could say with high confidence that this is exactly what most of the people in the world think of the always lying eight-year-old. And that's how they talk and write about him. Obviously, there's also a possibility that someone has tried to play the algorithm a little too (and NOT from inside Google).
Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu had one main thing to say to his fellow representatives at the hearing: "If you want positive search results, do positive things./.../ if you're getting bad press articles and bad search results, don't blame Google or Facebook or Twitter - consider blaming yourself."
