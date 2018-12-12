Thank you for reading thecheers.org's breaking news stories.
more sections
THEATRE
JOURNALISM
REVIEWS
CHEERS HOROSCOPE
POETRY
SHORT STORIES
UFO CHANNEL
BUSINESS
NO LAUGHING
FLIPSIDE
IN THE RING
THE AGORA
INTER VIEW
NICE TRY
THE ORBIT
FOOTBALL
TRUMP
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
CULTURE
OPINION
POLITICS
TRAVEL
NEWS
TECH
WORLD
SPORTS
EXTREME SPORTS
CHEERS
SCIENCE
HEALTH
LITERARY WORK
RELIGION
PROMO
EURO 2004
currently popular
3 Types of Smartphone Games Not Going Away
Get identified under your skin!
The Revenge Guy: How To Destroy My Ex-Boyfriends car
10 Most Irritating Things Women Do During Sex
Top 9 cool laptop accessories for laptop geeks
English Politeness and Manners
10 Indisputable Facts God Exists
Getting Even With The Boss
My story: Growing up as a Jehovah's Witness
7 reasons why religion is a form of mental illness
Objectifying Women to Sell Products
more popular stories
Night visitors and alien abductions
Three wives and a Score of children, the African way ...
Unsupported Marriage in India
Cheerleading Is Definitely a Sport
13 Weird Ad Campaigns
Importance of trust
Wine: the worst hangover ever
The IRA: America's Favorite Militant Group?
Setting Up Call Centers
The Ten Most Irritating Things Men Do During Sex!
So What If I'm Short?
A Five Step Formula for Creating a Successful Business
Done After One! Choosing The One-Child Family
Top 9 Weirdest Natural Disasters
Do Prospective Parents Need A License?
The "Coffee Lid Sip Hole Plug Stopper Starbucks Lid" or (C.L.S.H.P.S.S.L. for short)
7 most ridiculous adult websites
Illegal Immigrants in America
The Use and Abuse of Television
The History of St. Thomas Mount, Madras, India

Rep. Steve King does his best to look like a fool

article about steve king thinks google is iphone
Roberto Fuzzy
2018-12-12
comments
Google CEO Sundar Pichai had to answer a bunch on different questions at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. Among the people questioning him was Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) who asked Pichai for example why his 7-year-old granddaughter had seen a photo of the congressman with inappropriate language while playing a game on her iPhone.

The man obviously doesn't understand the world as it is now, but fortunately Pichai managed to at least help him with that question, saying that "Congressman, iPhone is made by a different company." According to Business Insider, the question and answer invited a nice laugh from the Democratic staff table.

King also asked for the names of the people behind the algorithm so he could make sure they are good people (yes, we are paraphrasing Trump here), saying that "There is a very strong conviction on this side of the aisle that the algorithms are written with a bias against conservatives," and adding "What we don't know are who are these thousand people and we don't know what their social media looks like."

I don't personally know if there is any bias, but I'd say that if there's any bias against stupidity, it's there for a reason. Everyone Should be against stupidity. And when talking about stupidity, Google's CEO also had to explain why Donald Trump's name comes up when searching for an idiot. When some of the Republicans think that there's a bias in the algorithm, I could say with high confidence that this is exactly what most of the people in the world think of the always lying eight-year-old. And that's how they talk and write about him. Obviously, there's also a possibility that someone has tried to play the algorithm a little too (and NOT from inside Google).

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu had one main thing to say to his fellow representatives at the hearing: "If you want positive search results, do positive things./.../ if you're getting bad press articles and bad search results, don't blame Google or Facebook or Twitter - consider blaming yourself."


have your say
thecheers.org

Welcome to TheCheers! We've been around for a long time now, since 2004, publishing articles by people from all over the world. Roughly 300 people from 30 different countries have written for us over the years. Should you want to become a volunteer contributor, be sure to contact us!

Additional info

Some of our content may be related to gambling.


get in touch

You can contact us via the email you can find on our contact page, via telegram @thecheers, or through our The Cheers Facebook page. No real point in contacting us through The Cheers Twitter account.



 

:: About us (our story):: Contact us:: Privacy Policy:: Cookie Policy
Copyright © thecheers.org 2004-2019 All Rights Reserved.