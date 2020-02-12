8 reasons to go to a Vegas casino even if you don't like gambling

"

If you have ever wanted to go on a high-end shopping adventure, Las Vegas is the place for you. Some of the casinos have world-famous designer stores like Prada and Gucci just waiting for you. For example, the Atrium at The Venetian Las Vegas is all about luxury. You will find everything from upscale clothing connoisseurs to cosmetics and fragrance specialists. If you have happened to forget something at home, their own shops have all the essentials to ensure you don't go without and can still make the most of your stay.