The Classiest Way to Stay in Portland

Unreliable advertising. Every hotel, it seems, is eager to advertise their "tranquil oasis" of a pool area. It can be hard to know which pools will actually be excellent and which ones will singe your hair off from over-chlorination.



Lack of privacy. Hotels don't offer up the solitude that many people want on vacation. Even fancier hotels will still leave you with people above, below, and on either side of you, leaving you hoping that their kids will stop crying soon.



Noise levels. Even if you luck out and there aren't kids running around like crazy, your hotel will still be bustling almost every hour of the night and day. This isn't anyone's fault in particular; it's just what happens when you put a lot of people in one building.