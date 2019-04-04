Lithuanian man the only passsenger on 189-seat Boeing

With all the troubles Boeing is going through right now, some might think this has something to do with it, but the reality is that it simply happened. Tour operator Novaturas had chartered a flight from Bergamo to Vilnius for a big group of passengers, and in order to fly back not empty, some one-way tickets back to Bergamo were put on sale. However, only one person ended up booking a ticket on the flight.



Mr. Passenger, as the pilot called the only passenger Skirmantas Strimaitis on the 189-seat Boeing with five cabin members, was now able to enjoy the flight on a private plane.



Before boarding he was slightly confused when he was told the crew was waiting for him, as he didn't think he was late, and he wasn't, but during the rest of the experience he said he always had a smile on his face.



He said that "The crew said how nice it was to have me on the board. I'm sure it was an easy job for them."



The flight took place on March 16.