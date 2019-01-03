Crowdfunding - supporting Trump, Flat Earth, or shot in the head
For no good reason whatsoever, I've been following the progress of three crowdfunding projects that have all been live for probably around two weeks. So I decided to share those three. One of them is a project on an Estonian crowdfunding site where a flat earther is trying to get together EUR 2700 to do Cavendish experiment in hopes to prove the earth is flat. The second one is a crowdfunding campaign to help a guy who has been living on a street, the person who created the campaign hopes to collect EUR 100 000 for the guy. And the third project is a guy hoping fund part of Trump's wall, goal just $1 billion.
So let's have a closer look at these projects.
Cavendish Experiment
Cavendish experiment was done in 1797/98 by Henry Cavendish to measure the force of gravity between masses in the laboratory and it was the first experiment to yield accurate values for the gravitational constant. Now the flat earther (or as I like to call them - the reptilehead) is trying to prove that the Cavendish experiment doesn't actually work and if that's the case, the theory of gravity is wrong. And if that's wrong, the mainstream media has gotten it all wrong. Good luck to the guy, or good luck to us, after all, whatever the result will be, he will maintain his flat beliefs one way or another.
Previously there have been many people trying to prove that the Earth is flat in different ways, from Bob trying to find money to send satellites to space to a whackjob trying to send himself to space. Bob's Gofundme project has been asking for donations for 15 months now and so far he has managed to get $6,919 of his $1.0M goal. The other whackjob, Mike Hughes, wanted to do it with $20 000, but had problems each and every time he tried to take off in his rocket (be it fundraising problems, weather, or anything else). Eventually he managed to take off, but only made it to the altitude of 1,875 feet, especially considering you need to reach an altitude of at least 35 000 feet to see the curvature of the Earth. It's important to note that students in universities have launched up balloons with cameras for under $100 and have had no problems confirming that the Earth is, indeed, NOT flat.
The owner of the Cavendish campaign has so far been able to raise EUR 666 (sign of the earth being flat?). He has until February 13 to get the money together.
Money for the homeless man
The reason for this project is somewhat different than just raising money for a homeless man. There's a story behind it. Tauri had been living on the streets of Spain for more than a year, selling bracelets he was making to support himself. He was sleeping on the streets with his harmless little dog Minnesota. Spanish Urban Guard went to talk to Tauri, but his dog started to bark, which ended up the guard putting his knee on the dog's neck and then finishing him off with a shot to the head.
While the Urban Guard claims the dog had bit the shooting guard, eyewitnesses say that was not the case.
In 14 days the campaign has managed to raise EUR 1,072 of the EUR 100,000 goal.
Trump's wall
They say that stupidity has no limits, and that is true whether you're a child, an intellectual, or a war veteran who has given his limbs for the country. The Gofundme page reads -
"If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall. That equates to roughly 5Billion Dollars, even if we get half, that's half the wall. We can do this.
In 17 days 309,646 people have made a donation to the campaign, raising a current total of $18,744,800 of his $1.0B goal.
I wonder how much money those same people who have donated to the wall campaign, have given to people who actually need it? It's just a question, without an answer. It might be that some of them have given a lot, but my guess is that most of them haven't really cared enough. Trump surely hasn't.
If you feel strongly about any of these campaigns...feel free to make a donation, although from my perspective, there's only one worth considering.
