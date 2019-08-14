4 Rules to Finding the Best Web Development Agency
Having a great website goes a long way in building your brand credibility and trust. Whether you have an existing website or want to have a new one built, it is important to hire the right web development services company. Here are 4 rules you should follow when searching for the best agency for your website.
1. Key Skill Sets Required
The first rule to finding the perfect web development services company is to determine the key skill sets you will require for your project. Look for the following key skill sets:
- Strategy
- Designing
- Development
Most web design and development agencies will usually lead in just one or two of these aspects. It is hard to find one that specializes in all 3. It is important to prioritize skill sets because it is the large agencies that specialize in all 3 areas or else you will have to hire multiple agencies. It is, however, possible to build your strategy in-house and then hire an agency for design and development.
2. Type of Website Required
Next, you should determine the type of website you will require. It doesn't explaining that there are different types of websites. This factor depends on the purpose of the website. For example, there are ecommerce stores, social media sites, search engines, and many other types of sites.
So if you need to have an ecommerce site, it will be required to hire an agency that specializes in ecommerce web development.
- Ecommerce involves many technological and logistical aspects which are different from other types of websites
- The agency should have a vast portfolio that should demonstrate specialization in this area
- Their solutions should be scalable and evolve with your business
- You should be able to get future support for issues and new systems you may need in the future
- Most businesses need websites for the purpose of informing, building trust, educating, and converting visitors into leads.
Most of the development companies can create basic websites for informing and educating your target audience about your products or services, you should also address points like the CMS and hosting solutions they use. All these points have a huge impact on how your website is managed.
3. Interview Them
The third important rule to hiring a web development services company is to interview them just like you would interview employees. The process should be similar too. Once you have shortlisted a few agencies, you should ask them the following questions:
- What do you think are your biggest accomplishments from within your portfolio?
- Who are your favorite clients? This will give you a versatile insight into the agencyâ€™s working. You will learn about their client relationship. This will also provide you a sense of their experience. The right agencies have vast experience and have developed a solid philosophy of how to create long-term business relationships.
- Ask them top 5 ways a project can go off the track. And what processes do they have in place to prevent it from happening. A web development services company knows about such tough questions and has appropriate answers in place.
- What makes you better than your competitors? The answers should match your specific requirements and goals with your website.
4. On-Going Support
The task of hiring a website development agency doesn't just stop with creating a great website. Your website is like a living thing and needs to evolve and change with time. This is where you should consider the fourth rule of hiring a web development service - reliable on-going support.
While many agencies offer different levels of on-going support based on the package you choose, you cannot ignore the importance of this factor. A good agency will include certain level of support within their hosting plans and others are going to charge for any changes after a specific period of time. All websites need changes down the line and you should factor in the costs and the quality of after-sales services provided by the agency.
So make sure to follow these rules when choosing the right web development services company.
