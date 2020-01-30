Daily Exercise and battling addiction



1. Exercising helps to reduce your use of drugs or alcohol by reducing cravings. It does this by compensating the body through the secretion of endorphins in the brain. Whenever the body begins to crave for drugs or alcohol, it is not actually after the substance itself. What the body truly craves is endorphins.

2. Exercising helps in reducing stress and anxiety levels. These are also part of drug withdrawal symptoms.

3. Another advantage of exercising is that it helps treat insomnia. This means that people who have poor sleep because of addiction can boost the quality of their sleep by exercising.

4. Exercise gets you going. One of the best ways to tackle addiction is keeping busy. Exercising helps to fill the void of idleness. It keeps the mind occupied with the next workout routine and after completion, it fills the mind with feelings of confidence and satisfaction.