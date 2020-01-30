Daily Exercise and battling addiction
Everyone knows that there are tons of benefits attached to exercising regularly. However, only a few people commit to working out daily. Difficulty in finding the right motivation and perfect time to exercise is one of the common reasons why people find it challenging to exercise regularly.
When it comes to people suffering from any form of addiction, exercising will always come second to the satisfaction that comes with feeling high. The question then remains whether the feeling of attaining your workout goal can help replace the high feeling that comes from alcohol consumption or drug use.
Well, recent studies indicate that it is indeed possible; and in this post, we will be showing you how.
DEVELOPING A HEALTHY DRIVE
The substances responsible for feeling high is often produced in the brain. These substances are known as endorphins. Whenever a person decides to stop using drugs or taking alcohol, the body begins to experience what are commonly referred to as withdrawal symptoms. These symptoms are the body's way of telling you that it is craving for whatever you used to consume that helped in triggering endorphins.
This is where exercising comes in. It may interest you to know that drugs are not the only way to release endorphins in your brain. In fact, several studies indicate that people who go through vigorous and intense exercises also experience a significant release of endorphins in their brain. This is where the popular term "runner's high" comes from. This implies that exercising can also help in creating the same high feeling that people suffering from addiction think is only attainable by using chemical substances. Check this online store for alternative means to counter the effects of addiction.
However, it is important to know that the high that is gotten through exercise is always not as strong or intense as that is gotten from alcohol or drugs. The high gotten from exercising; however, also feels as good as that gotten from drugs.
When people suffering from addiction begin to experience withdrawal symptoms such as enhanced stress and anxiety levels or insomnia etc., exercise can help get their bodies back in shape.
PHYSICAL ADVANTAGES OF EXERCISING
As stated earlier, exercising helps to counter the withdrawal symptoms of addiction. Here are a few physical advantages of exercising:
1. Exercising helps to reduce your use of drugs or alcohol by reducing cravings. It does this by compensating the body through the secretion of endorphins in the brain. Whenever the body begins to crave for drugs or alcohol, it is not actually after the substance itself. What the body truly craves is endorphins.
2. Exercising helps in reducing stress and anxiety levels. These are also part of drug withdrawal symptoms.
3. Another advantage of exercising is that it helps treat insomnia. This means that people who have poor sleep because of addiction can boost the quality of their sleep by exercising.
4. Exercise gets you going. One of the best ways to tackle addiction is keeping busy. Exercising helps to fill the void of idleness. It keeps the mind occupied with the next workout routine and after completion, it fills the mind with feelings of confidence and satisfaction.
In conclusion, exercise is a healthy way to counter the effects of addiction. It helps in replacing the high from whatever a person is addicted to while the person works his free of the addiction.
