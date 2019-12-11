Who Are the Leading Contenders for the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the most prestigious contest in National Hunt Racing and the one in which is a thorough test of a stayer over the 3m2f distance at Cheltenham. The runners have the hill to contend with at the Gloucestershire-based-track in the concluding stages of the race.
The betting suggests the 2020 edition of the Blue Riband contest at the Cheltenham Festival is wide open as no horse has shorter odds than 4/1. Here is a look at the leading contenders from the UK and Ireland.
Somerset-based trainer Colin Tizzard won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2018 with Native River and has a fantastic chance of picking up his second success in the race this season with Lostintranslation.
The seven-year-old prevailed in the Mildmay Novices' Chase at the Grand National meeting back in in April. Since then he has appeared twice and won on both occasions, scored in a Listed contest at Carlisle and in the Grade One Betfair Chase.
Lostintranslation is now the 4/1 favourite in the betting on Cheltenham Festival feature race. He looks to be getting better with every performance over fences so it is easy to see why he is the early market leader.
Unfortunately for connections of the horse, Kemboy's bid to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup did not last very long in 2019 as he unseated his jockey at the first fences of the race.
The Irish horse has bounced back since that mistake, winning the Aintree Bowl and Punchestown Gold Cup, both of Grade One status.
His last success in Ireland was a victory over the reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo so he has proved he can defeat the very best in this division and as a result of that last win, he is 5/1 in the betting for the day four contest.
No horse since Best Mate in 2004 has been able to retain their crown in the Cheltenham Gold Cup but Al Boum Photo will go into the race in March with a good chance of repeating his success where he is a 8/1 shot.
Willie Mullins' chaser got every yard of the 3m2f contest last March as he stayed on stronger than any of his rivals up the hill at Cheltenham. He is sure to appreciate his return to that same track where the stiff test really suits him.
Santini was second in the RSA Chase in 2019, beaten by less than a length by Topofthegame. He made a successful return to action this season, scoring in a Listed race at Sandown.
Nicky Henderson's runner has the profile of a chaser who is going to improve with more experience as he is only seven years old. He may well be better at the Gold Cup trip so he can't be discounted against the older horses in the race where he is 10/1 in the betting.
It is sure to be a fascinating race and one which could produce a superstar of the future in the sport.
