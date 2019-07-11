Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Sport articles.
more sections
THEATRE
JOURNALISM
REVIEWS
CHEERS HOROSCOPE
POETRY
SHORT STORIES
UFO CHANNEL
BUSINESS
NO LAUGHING
FLIPSIDE
IN THE RING
THE AGORA
INTER VIEW
NICE TRY
THE ORBIT
FOOTBALL
TRUMP
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
CULTURE
OPINION
POLITICS
TRAVEL
NEWS
TECH
WORLD
SPORTS
EXTREME SPORTS
CHEERS
SCIENCE
HEALTH
LITERARY WORK
RELIGION
PROMO
EURO 2004
currently popular
3 Types of Smartphone Games Not Going Away
Get identified under your skin!
The Revenge Guy: How To Destroy My Ex-Boyfriends car
10 Most Irritating Things Women Do During Sex
Top 9 cool laptop accessories for laptop geeks
English Politeness and Manners
10 Indisputable Facts God Exists
Getting Even With The Boss
My story: Growing up as a Jehovah's Witness
7 reasons why religion is a form of mental illness
Objectifying Women to Sell Products
more popular stories
Night visitors and alien abductions
Three wives and a Score of children, the African way ...
Unsupported Marriage in India
Cheerleading Is Definitely a Sport
13 Weird Ad Campaigns
Importance of trust
The IRA: America's Favorite Militant Group?
Wine: the worst hangover ever
Setting Up Call Centers
The Ten Most Irritating Things Men Do During Sex!
So What If I'm Short?
A Five Step Formula for Creating a Successful Business
Done After One! Choosing The One-Child Family
Top 9 Weirdest Natural Disasters
Do Prospective Parents Need A License?
The "Coffee Lid Sip Hole Plug Stopper Starbucks Lid" or (C.L.S.H.P.S.S.L. for short)
7 most ridiculous adult websites
Illegal Immigrants in America
The Use and Abuse of Television
The History of St. Thomas Mount, Madras, India

The horse that became a sofa

article about The horse that became a sofa
Brian J. Stone
2019-07-11
comments
For many racing fans all over the world, the Grand National is the "Daddy" of all races. Held at Aintree racecourse near Liverpool, England, each April, the race is legendary and many of its winners enter folklore. Movies have been made about fictional and real winners over the years, whilst drinks, pubs, songs and much more have been named to honour winners of the race, and one winner even got his name on stamps of the realm.

But no tale of a Grand National winner and what became of the horse after the race is quite as bizarre as that of "Vanguard", the 1834 winner who became a sofa!

After winning the great race (then called the Liverpool and National Handicap Steeplechase) Vanguard was given as a gift to his jockey Tom Olliver. Tom had such a high opinion of Vanguard that when the old horse died, he ordered a sofa made of his hide so he could still enjoy sitting on his favourite mount. Apparently, though, the other remains of the horse were used to make glue - with the meat going to help feed the poorer people of Liverpool. As for the sofa - it now resides at Aintree racecourse.

Meanwhile, the 2014 Grand National winner, Pineau de Re was honoured by the 1,000-year-old Worcestershire village of Claine's in which the horse resides by the addition of a "home of..." sign.

Quite what will happen to the next winners of the Grand National is anyone's guess. Perhaps the winning jockey will order something more fitting for the modern age after the horse's passing - like a mobile phone cover, or a bomber jacket perhaps?

As for the most famous winner of all, Red Rum - well he's buried right next to the winning post where he belongs.


have your say
thecheers.org

Welcome to TheCheers! We've been around for a long time now, since 2004, publishing articles by people from all over the world. Roughly 300 people from 30 different countries have written for us over the years. Should you want to become a volunteer contributor, be sure to contact us!

Additional info

Some of our content may be related to gambling.


get in touch

You can contact us via the email you can find on our contact page, via telegram @thecheers, or through our The Cheers Facebook page. No real point in contacting us through The Cheers Twitter account.



 

:: About us (our story):: Contact us:: Privacy Policy:: Cookie Policy
Copyright © thecheers.org 2004-2019 All Rights Reserved.