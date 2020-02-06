Plan your perfect Valentine's movie night
Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is coming. But there's no need to panic just yet. Whether you need some last-minute date-night inspiration or help getting through February 14th alone, we've got what you covered. We've teamed up with the entertainment experts from bgo.com, the online slots casino, to help you organise the perfect Valentine's movie night.
Get ready to cosy up on your couch with your partner, your gal pals or even just an extra-large bowl of popcorn to watch your favourite flicks from the comfort of home.
You'll find hundreds or romance films to choose from. Watch love blossom between high school sweethearts Danny and Sandy in Grease. Sob your heart out to The Notebook. Or laugh at the dating dilemmas of a 30-something singleton in Bridget Jones's Diary.
You don't even have to stick to the romance genre if you don't want to. Why not get your heart racing with a drama, horror or psychological thriller this year? Check out the infographic below for more ideas of what to watch this Valentine's Day.
