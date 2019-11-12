Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Relationships articles.
more sections
THEATRE
JOURNALISM
REVIEWS
CHEERS HOROSCOPE
POETRY
SHORT STORIES
UFO CHANNEL
BUSINESS
NO LAUGHING
FLIPSIDE
IN THE RING
THE AGORA
INTER VIEW
NICE TRY
THE ORBIT
FOOTBALL
TRUMP
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
CULTURE
OPINION
POLITICS
TRAVEL
NEWS
TECH
WORLD
SPORTS
EXTREME SPORTS
CHEERS
SCIENCE
HEALTH
LITERARY WORK
RELIGION
PROMO
EURO 2004
currently popular
3 Types of Smartphone Games Not Going Away
Get identified under your skin!
The Revenge Guy: How To Destroy My Ex-Boyfriends car
10 Most Irritating Things Women Do During Sex
Top 9 cool laptop accessories for laptop geeks
English Politeness and Manners
10 Indisputable Facts God Exists
Getting Even With The Boss
My story: Growing up as a Jehovah's Witness
7 reasons why religion is a form of mental illness
Objectifying Women to Sell Products
more popular stories
Night visitors and alien abductions
Three wives and a Score of children, the African way ...
Unsupported Marriage in India
Cheerleading Is Definitely a Sport
13 Weird Ad Campaigns
Importance of trust
Wine: the worst hangover ever
The IRA: America's Favorite Militant Group?
Setting Up Call Centers
The Ten Most Irritating Things Men Do During Sex!
So What If I'm Short?
A Five Step Formula for Creating a Successful Business
Done After One! Choosing The One-Child Family
Top 9 Weirdest Natural Disasters
Do Prospective Parents Need A License?
The "Coffee Lid Sip Hole Plug Stopper Starbucks Lid" or (C.L.S.H.P.S.S.L. for short)
7 most ridiculous adult websites
Illegal Immigrants in America
The Use and Abuse of Television
The History of St. Thomas Mount, Madras, India

Bad Habits in a Relationship

article about Bad Habits in a Relationship
Brian J. Stone
2019-11-12
comments
When two people get into a relationship with each other, one partner may have some habits which aren't exactly favorable. These habits can be things such as drinking alcohol and smoking. These habits can affect their judgment, ability to think logically, and cause health problems years down the road. Some other less than favorable habits can be stealing or lying. These habits will have you questioning how much you're truly able to trust your partner and if they're going to end up in enough trouble to cause you to leave.

These habits can have the potential to be overlooked depending on how excessive they currently are. Plenty of people smoke, and there's a chance you may be a smoker as well. You may have switched to vaping as it seemed like a better alternative to your health. Many smokers choose to switch to vaping because of this reason. If your partner is a regular smoker, maybe you can convince them to try checking out The Vape Mall. There they can find quality premium juice and vape supplies without a premium price.

Just with smoking, there are also plenty of people who drink alcohol. But everyone's amount of alcohol consumption is different. Some people only drink in social situations. Others may head out to the bar exclusively on Friday or Saturday nights. And there are several people who are practically alcoholics because getting drunk every night after work is their way of coping with stress. If this happens to be your partner, that's obviously a bit of a problem, especially if they can be an angry drunk.

It may be best to approach them about this issue when they're sober. Try to get them to understand how their drinking is problematic for your relationship. Talk about what exactly is causing them to be stressed enough to drink. Try to talk about some more pleasant alternatives to deal with the stress they're experiencing. Maybe rehab or AA meetings can be suggested since finding stress-relieving alternatives isn't going to be enough to quit the drinking.

One thing a relationship needs in order to last is trust. Each person needs to be able to trust that the other is going to be faithful. If your partner has a habit of lying, trust isn't going to be easy. You have no idea what kind of secrets they're keeping from you. When one partner is lying, usually the automatic assumption is that they're cheating. Even if they lie about something minor such as their age or job, it has you questioning everything they tell you.

If they're a habitual liar, there's the chance they were raised by a habitual liar. They may have picked up the habit through growing up with it, but they don't have to be stuck with it. One thing you could try to do to break their habit of lying is minor punishments whenever they get caught in a lie. Just as you would give candy to a kid to reward good behavior, maybe give them the silent treatment to discourage them from lying. Do whatever you think will send the message that their lying could end your relationship.

Stealing can also be a habit which makes it hard to maintain a relationship. It might be shoplifting or stealing money from their parents. Stealing can create as many trust issues as lying, especially if they're stealing for the sake of their smoking or drinking. Whatever methods you attempt to use to break their lying habit could also apply to break their stealing. Maybe deny them intimacy or refuse to bail them out of jail.

A final unfavorable habit would be a drug addiction. Drugs are an illegal habit that can destroy someone's life. There are plenty of jobs that include passing a drug test. Being on drugs can result in being homeless as the people around them don't want illegal substances in their house. A relationship with someone who is out on the streets doesn't sound ideal. If your partner happens to do drugs, keeping you around may be their motivation to seek treatment and quit. People everywhere may have little annoying habits that may scare a partner away, but these five can typically be deal-breaking habits.


have your say
thecheers.org

Welcome to TheCheers! We've been around for a long time now, since 2004, publishing articles by people from all over the world. Roughly 300 people from 30 different countries have written for us over the years. Should you want to become a volunteer contributor, be sure to contact us!

Additional info

Some of our content may be related to gambling.


get in touch

You can contact us via the email you can find on our contact page, via telegram @thecheers, or through our The Cheers Facebook page. No real point in contacting us through The Cheers Twitter account.



 

:: About us (our story):: Contact us:: Privacy Policy:: Cookie Policy
Copyright © thecheers.org 2004-2019 All Rights Reserved.