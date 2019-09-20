US Election 2020: Three talking points from the latest Democratic primary debate
The third - and latest - Democratic primary debate recently took place and it was exactly that: a debate. It was three hours of verbal-sparring, which at times got nasty, with the 10 top-tier candidates facing off against each other.
Mayor for South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg called it "unwatchable", continuing: "Because this reminds everybody of what they cannot stand about Washington. Scoring points against each other, poking at each other, and telling each other that.", which was quickly interjected by JuliÃ¡n Castro: "Yeah, that's called the Democratic Primary Election, Pete. That's called an election."
It was long and, in some areas, painful, but for the front-runners, it was enough for them to strengthen their hold over their fellow candidates. If you're looking for the best odds on US Presidential Election in 2020, you'll find Barack Obama's former Vice President, Joe Biden one of the favourites. A position he's held since the race began, it's one that doesn't look like dwindling, despite the increasing numbers of gaffes he makes (including this latest one in Boston).
In case you missed it, or need a recap of the action, here are three talking points from the latest Democratic primary debate.
The former Texas Congressman took to the stage and discussed his plans for gun control, following the mass-shooting last month in his home city of El Paso, Texas, which saw 22 people killed at a Walmart store.
In a stand-out moment, he received a rapturous applause when he exclaimed: "Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47."
O'Rourke is one of three Democrats to support buybacks for certain firearms. Whereas, other Democrats, including Buttigieg, would make them illegal but not require them to be bought back by the government. The two then clashed on social media, with the debate continuing online.
Buttigieg said: "When even this President and even Mitch McConnell are at least pretending to be open to reforms, we know that we have a moment on our hands. "Let's make the most of it and get these things done."
O'Rourke soon hit back: "Leaving millions of weapons of war on the streets because Trump and McConnell are 'at least pretending to be open to reforms'? That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place. Let's have the courage to say what we believe and fight for it."
Much talk pre-debate was about two of the front-runners (Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren) meeting on-stage for the first time and potentially clashing over their ideologies. This never materialised, much to the disappointment of some but instead, Castro went after Biden.
Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary was a member of Obama's cabinet at the time of his presidency - so the two candidates had history.
After criticising Obama over his deportation policy, Castro laid into Biden: "He wants to get credit for Obama's work, but not have to answer any questions" before moving onto his age, in what became a personal and prickly attack.
Discussing the differences between their policies for healthcare, Biden responded: "They do not have to buy in" and Castro soon pounced. "You just said that two minutes ago. You just said two minutes that they would have to buy in.
Of course, Biden has made several errors over the last few weeks, not least mixing up the locations of recent mass-shootings, and misidentifying the state he was campaigning in - but Castro in this instance was wrong. Biden stood firm and gave a more solid account of himself, far better than his performance in a previous debate.
Biden, Warren and Bernie Sanders, three of the front-runners in the race to become the Democratic Party presidential candidate, met on stage for the first time and clashed over healthcare.
Sanders and Warren both back Medicare for All. The current government-run programme which exists for the elderly would extend to cover all Americans, no matter what their age. Biden believes this should not exist, criticising the plans as 'expensive'. Instead, in his policy plans, he believes the country should improve the Affordable Care Act instead.
Biden said: "I know the senator [Warren] says she's for Bernie. Well, I'm for Barack. I think Obamacare worked,
"My plan costs a lot of moneyâ€¦ but it doesn't cost $30tn."
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also agreed, attacking Sanders and Warren. Talking about Medicare for All, she said: "I don't think that's a bold idea. It's a bad idea."
Mayor for South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg called it "unwatchable", continuing: "Because this reminds everybody of what they cannot stand about Washington. Scoring points against each other, poking at each other, and telling each other that.", which was quickly interjected by JuliÃ¡n Castro: "Yeah, that's called the Democratic Primary Election, Pete. That's called an election."
It was long and, in some areas, painful, but for the front-runners, it was enough for them to strengthen their hold over their fellow candidates. If you're looking for the best odds on US Presidential Election in 2020, you'll find Barack Obama's former Vice President, Joe Biden one of the favourites. A position he's held since the race began, it's one that doesn't look like dwindling, despite the increasing numbers of gaffes he makes (including this latest one in Boston).
In case you missed it, or need a recap of the action, here are three talking points from the latest Democratic primary debate.
1.Beto O'Rourke's passionate rhetoric on gun control
The former Texas Congressman took to the stage and discussed his plans for gun control, following the mass-shooting last month in his home city of El Paso, Texas, which saw 22 people killed at a Walmart store.
In a stand-out moment, he received a rapturous applause when he exclaimed: "Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47."
O'Rourke is one of three Democrats to support buybacks for certain firearms. Whereas, other Democrats, including Buttigieg, would make them illegal but not require them to be bought back by the government. The two then clashed on social media, with the debate continuing online.
Buttigieg said: "When even this President and even Mitch McConnell are at least pretending to be open to reforms, we know that we have a moment on our hands. "Let's make the most of it and get these things done."
O'Rourke soon hit back: "Leaving millions of weapons of war on the streets because Trump and McConnell are 'at least pretending to be open to reforms'? That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place. Let's have the courage to say what we believe and fight for it."
2.Castro launches (age) attack on Biden
Much talk pre-debate was about two of the front-runners (Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren) meeting on-stage for the first time and potentially clashing over their ideologies. This never materialised, much to the disappointment of some but instead, Castro went after Biden.
Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary was a member of Obama's cabinet at the time of his presidency - so the two candidates had history.
After criticising Obama over his deportation policy, Castro laid into Biden: "He wants to get credit for Obama's work, but not have to answer any questions" before moving onto his age, in what became a personal and prickly attack.
Discussing the differences between their policies for healthcare, Biden responded: "They do not have to buy in" and Castro soon pounced. "You just said that two minutes ago. You just said two minutes that they would have to buy in.
Castro asked repeatedly.
""Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?"
Of course, Biden has made several errors over the last few weeks, not least mixing up the locations of recent mass-shootings, and misidentifying the state he was campaigning in - but Castro in this instance was wrong. Biden stood firm and gave a more solid account of himself, far better than his performance in a previous debate.
3.The 'Big Three' spar over healthcare
Biden, Warren and Bernie Sanders, three of the front-runners in the race to become the Democratic Party presidential candidate, met on stage for the first time and clashed over healthcare.
Sanders and Warren both back Medicare for All. The current government-run programme which exists for the elderly would extend to cover all Americans, no matter what their age. Biden believes this should not exist, criticising the plans as 'expensive'. Instead, in his policy plans, he believes the country should improve the Affordable Care Act instead.
Biden said: "I know the senator [Warren] says she's for Bernie. Well, I'm for Barack. I think Obamacare worked,
"My plan costs a lot of moneyâ€¦ but it doesn't cost $30tn."
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also agreed, attacking Sanders and Warren. Talking about Medicare for All, she said: "I don't think that's a bold idea. It's a bad idea."
|