Trump vs Obama - a story of a delusional man

I made a tremendous difference in the country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you won't believe it. And I mean, you see it, but so much stronger that people can't even believe it. When I see foreign leaders, they say we cannot believe the difference in strength between the United States now and the United States two years ago. Made a lot of progress.

I am grateful for the next generation of leaders - the young people who are tolerant, creative, idealistic and doing the work to create the world as it should be. Who understand that hope requires action. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.

We seem to be in an age of narcissists, and sadly enough too many of the voters don't seem to be able to see it. So from this perspective, I guess, they deserve the narcissist as a president.On the phone with the media early Thursday morning, when asked what he was most thankful for, the narcissist said thatHaving only spoken to the leader of North Korea, he doesn't seem to see that the reality is exactly the opposite - people are disappointed in the United States, the foreign leaders are disappointed in the United States. No, they are not disappointed in Trump, they are disappointed in the people of the United States for electing such a narcissist. They know that a narcissist just can't help it, especially if he doesn't want to. And even his family doesn't seem to want to enlighten him about his stupidity.The narcissist is delusional, thinking that he's doing the right thing and people love what he is doing. The fact is that there are many people that are simply ashamed to say they made a bad choice, and stick to their choice no matter what. That's stupid. Of course, another thing that's stupid is that I just presented that statement as a fact - but that's just my guess, without any backing. I do believe it's true. But that doesn't matter, in reality that's just a guess. My guess. When Trump, the narcissist, says that "they say we cannot believe the difference in strength between the United States now and the United States two years ago" or that "We have the all-time record for the biggest increase in the stock market." or "I don't think anybody has ever done this much in a hundred days." or...well, independent of what he has said, whether he's the most beautiful human being or he has the best hair, he claims it as a fact. But in reality, it's simply his stupidity speaking. He doesn't know any better. But even though he doesn't, AMERICAN PEOPLE should know better.While the narcissist thanked himself for stuff he hasn't done, or stuff that he has done but has been pure...excuse my French, pure shit, president Obama said that