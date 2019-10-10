Casino destinations to head to this winter
The winter months are fast approaching in the northern hemisphere, and many holiday-goers are in search of a cooler destination. Those who relax best in a casino will be looking for a place to gamble whilst on their holidays, that might mean only heading to Vegas for a lot of people, but there are casinos all around the globe that can be enjoyed.
In Cold Lake, Alberta, you will find Casino Dene. Canada is one of the most popular destinations for tourists all year round, with stunning scenery from forests and mountains to lakes. Toronto or Ontario might seem like the only destinations in Canada, but here's why you should venture further into the heart of Canada to Cold Lake.
The drive to the city will take you through some stunning sights and along the edge of beautiful waters. On arrival, the small town may not seem like much but with a golf course, nearby snow resort and a casino, you'll find plenty of activities to fill your time with. This casino is one of the best in Cold Lake, with over 250 slot machines and free entertainment to enjoy every weekend.
A top destination for people around the globe is Iceland, and the best time of year to go is during the winter months. Of course, it is on this island that you can see stunning waterfalls, black rock beaches and the natural phenomenon of the Aurora Borealis (also known as the Northern Lights). Although the experiences of Iceland are one-of-a-kind and life-changing, they do come with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, there are ways in which you can attempt to make some of your money back.
The HÃ¡spenna casino is in the nation's capital, Reykjavik. A lot of gambling activity in Iceland is still illegal so unfortunately, you won't find any table games here but if you're a fan of slots, then this is the place to be on your winter break!
Although this location is in the southern hemisphere, meaning that Argentina will be in their summer months during our winter, this is still a winter destination. With the average temperature in summer reaching 9°C you'll feel right at home with the British winter.
The Casino Status is also a hotel so if you wish to extend your stay it is easy to do so. There are multiple restaurants, cafÃ©s and even a gym to keep you occupied throughout your stay. It's a different type of location, and one you may not have considered before, but Argentina has a lot to offer. Travel over to the Falkland Islands for some history or hop across the border to Chile.
Finland is an extremely popular destination for many people on their winter holidays. One of the main reasons for this is Lapland - said to be the home of Santa Claus himself and a great place to see reindeer in the wild. In the region of Lapland lies Rovaniemi and inside the city is the Feel Vegas Casino.
Right on the water, you will discover the origins of the Sami people as well as Santa's Hotel. This casino offers it all: slot machines, table games, even sportsbook betting. There are Poker tournaments regularly, and everyone - no matter their wealth or ability - is welcome to join.
Eagle River Bingo & Casino, Alaska
We're back across the pond for our final winter destination, this time in Alaska. The town of Eagle River sits just inland from the southern Gulf of Alaska, and as you expect has stunning scenery surrounding it. With Chugach State Park just to the east, you can trek around for miles on the surrounding nature trails. You can even take Highway 1 up north to meet Glacier View where you can feast your eyes on some incredible scenery.
The Eagle River Bingo & Casino is known for its entertaining bingo games that can see you win up to $1,000! Although its name includes the word casino, you can only find a few slot machines here. However, it's the perfect location for bingo lovers in the winter!
