Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Money articles.
more sections
THEATRE
JOURNALISM
REVIEWS
CHEERS HOROSCOPE
POETRY
SHORT STORIES
UFO CHANNEL
BUSINESS
NO LAUGHING
FLIPSIDE
IN THE RING
THE AGORA
INTER VIEW
NICE TRY
THE ORBIT
FOOTBALL
TRUMP
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
CULTURE
OPINION
POLITICS
TRAVEL
NEWS
TECH
WORLD
SPORTS
EXTREME SPORTS
CHEERS
SCIENCE
HEALTH
LITERARY WORK
RELIGION
PROMO
EURO 2004
currently popular
3 Types of Smartphone Games Not Going Away
Get identified under your skin!
The Revenge Guy: How To Destroy My Ex-Boyfriends car
10 Most Irritating Things Women Do During Sex
Top 9 cool laptop accessories for laptop geeks
English Politeness and Manners
10 Indisputable Facts God Exists
Getting Even With The Boss
My story: Growing up as a Jehovah's Witness
7 reasons why religion is a form of mental illness
Objectifying Women to Sell Products
more popular stories
Night visitors and alien abductions
Three wives and a Score of children, the African way ...
Unsupported Marriage in India
Cheerleading Is Definitely a Sport
13 Weird Ad Campaigns
Importance of trust
Wine: the worst hangover ever
The IRA: America's Favorite Militant Group?
Setting Up Call Centers
The Ten Most Irritating Things Men Do During Sex!
So What If I'm Short?
A Five Step Formula for Creating a Successful Business
Done After One! Choosing The One-Child Family
Top 9 Weirdest Natural Disasters
Do Prospective Parents Need A License?
The "Coffee Lid Sip Hole Plug Stopper Starbucks Lid" or (C.L.S.H.P.S.S.L. for short)
7 most ridiculous adult websites
Illegal Immigrants in America
The Use and Abuse of Television
The History of St. Thomas Mount, Madras, India

How to Be Smart and Savvy When It Comes to Investments

article about How to Be Smart and Savvy When It Comes to Investments
Brian J. Stone
2019-07-15
comments
Investing can be very stressful. It seems like you need to be seriously intelligent to even watch the New York Stock exchange. The numbers are moving up and down and someone is either crying or happy regarding the outcome. Investing in recent years has opened up so the average Joe can now get a chance to play as well. Here are some ways you can be smart and savvy when it comes to investing.

Information


The first thing you want to do is find information on investing. You are not looking for any kind of information, you need concrete stuff that will stick and make sense. The Internet is a good place to start, but you still have to be careful with the information you get because everyone is still selling you something. Their intentions may not be great and they also might leave out a lot of the investing information you really need to rely on to make it in the market. Do yourself a favor and find the most qualified people to get your information from. It's not good enough to settle for the guy at the bar telling you what to invest in. Who knows, you may want more info about the Iraqi dinar in the Forex market. It's easy to find dinar recaps when needed. Do your homework and learn about investing from those who have done it and are doing well.

Your Money


When you first think about investing, it seems like everything catches your eye. Every investment mentioned in the news or in an article seems like the way to go. You need to put the breaks on when deciding where your money will go for an investment. Be smart and a little frugal when picking your investments. Have a plan as to why that particular investment is worthy of your money. Don't find yourself trying to follow someone's lead when they haven't even made money themselves. Place your money in investments that are wise and in the right place. Feel confident, after you have hit that buy button to get stocks, that you did the right thing. Consider making a budget for yourself so you don't go crazy by throwing your entire saving at a stock.

Technology


Use technology when investing. It seems like every electronic gadget we purchase has some application on it to either teach you about investing, show you how, or give you the opportunity to view some stocks. Your phone has the app when you buy it and so does that tablet. This new way of getting information is endless. E-books give free investment and money advice. You have some investment gurus spilling the tea on what is the next hot stock. Technology is moving so quickly; it seems hard to keep up when it comes to investing. With so much information on investing, it is becoming more about which gadget shall I use? Whatever you decide on, technology is so advanced that there isn't any excuse to not have a little bit of knowledge about investing. You have start-ups that are creating online banks and literally helping you save money so you can drop it in their collaboration investment account. Clever huh? The learning curve of understanding investing and where to invest is just about dead with all of the info at your fingertips.

When you decide to invest, think with your common sense and find the right places to get information. Family and friends are wonderful, but reach out to those that are actually doing it and are being successful. Use the Internet for the plethora of information it kicks out on a daily basis. All it really takes is a click to read or watch a full video on investing. We live in a world now where everyone seems to have their own private college and wants to teach us everything. Investing does take money so don't jump for the first investment you see. Have a plan or make a plan so you don't go broke on your first investment. Technology has now entered the picture and investment learning can be done from the palm of your hand or while riding the bus. The access is endless and you need to take advantage of it as much as you can.


have your say
thecheers.org

Welcome to TheCheers! We've been around for a long time now, since 2004, publishing articles by people from all over the world. Roughly 300 people from 30 different countries have written for us over the years. Should you want to become a volunteer contributor, be sure to contact us!

Additional info

Some of our content may be related to gambling.


get in touch

You can contact us via the email you can find on our contact page, via telegram @thecheers, or through our The Cheers Facebook page. No real point in contacting us through The Cheers Twitter account.



 

:: About us (our story):: Contact us:: Privacy Policy:: Cookie Policy
Copyright © thecheers.org 2004-2019 All Rights Reserved.