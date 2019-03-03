The awesome and not so awesome things about working for yourself



Honest section

This is the place where I try to tell you everything else you should be aware of.



I am still working on my own projects, but time-wise they don't need me much.



I am very proud of my main project The Cheers magazine and I think not many people are able to put something like that together from scratch. At the same time, no, it's still not a popular magazine.



I have worked with my own projects for far too long and I would now like to take on something different, something challenging, something flexible, and something fun.



My expectations for a great job are

Flexibility in hours

Flexibility in locations (I can work from home, in your office, in cafeterias with my laptop, or from beach in Sydney or Barcelona)

Informal environment (and I am not talking about clothing, but attitude)

Ideally, computer screen should not be my best friend, I have seen that too much already. But in case of writing jobs, this doesn't count, I don't need to look at the screen, right?

Possibility or necessity to travel (oh okay...)

Good pay, of course (after all, it's the "Honest Section")







I ask you not to take these 'expectations' as rules, but rather strong suggestions. If you have a great job which you think I could be a perfect fit for and which could theoretically be of interest to me, don't hesitate to get in touch.