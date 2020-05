Everything you should know in order to grow the best Cannabis

Turning seeds into amazing Cannabis plants

Feminized seeds vs Regular seeds

The most common way of growing a brand new Cannabis plant is by planting a seed and taking care of it. But you may wonder, how do cannabis seeds work at all?Cannabis seeds are small and oval shaped. The seeds can be divided in two different parts, an outer membrane protecting it and an inner embryo that contains the genetic code of the plant. The embryo is surrounded by a substance named albumen that keeps it healthy until its germination.It is important to take into account that seeds are just a small part of the plant and do not have the same properties that the grown plant would have. This means that if you wanted to smoke the seeds, not only you would not benefit from the Cannabis psychoactive or medicinal effects, but you would also end with a burnt barbecue taste in your mouth. Seeds can be eaten however, and include many elements that are healthy such as proteins like Omega 3.Seeds that look too green, white or their skin seems to be easy to peel off may be too young to be grown. You also need to know that the size of the seed does not matter at all. A seed being smaller just means that it has less protection, but it will also germinate more easily than its bigger counterparts. It usually takes between 3 to 18 days for a Cannabis seed to germinate, but it is important to note that the longer this process takes, the lower our chances of getting our seed germinating are.When buying seeds online we will often encounter the term "feminized seeds" contrasting with just regular Cannabis seeds,First of all, if you are looking to grow this type of seed, it is important to acquire them from reliable sellers like the feminized seeds GrowBarato offers. This way we will avoid any possible scam and being sold regular seeds instead of feminized ones.These seeds have been genetically modified to be only able to being grow into female plants, unlike regular seeds that can be either female or male.The only downside of feminized seeds is that the plants growing from this method usually have less strength than regular female plants born from a normal seed, but it is a risk worth taking in order to avoid males plants.