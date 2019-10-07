Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Health articles.
How is technology helping to change healthcare?

article about How is technology helping to change healthcare?
Brian J. Stone
2019-10-07
comments
Healthcare is not only a key staple within modern society but also a vital sector for employment. In the US, for example, it is estimated that around 18 million people work in this industry now. This makes it hugely important in terms of jobs and the overall economy. Of course, anyone who has ever fallen ill or been injured knows why healthcare is so essential. It provides the care and help that people need when they are at a low ebb or dangerously ill.

This sector is one that has grown steadily over the years. One big reason for this growth has been the way that it has incorporated technology. Information systems, for example, are now sophisticated enough to be in widespread usage across most clinics and hospitals. Even things as basic as email or video call tech have been incorporated by healthcare providers to improve what they offer to patients or revise their workflow.

This means that anyone wanting to move into healthcare needs to be comfortable with technology. IT healthcare professionals are a great example of this, and you need the right qualifications under your belt to succeed in this area. Even if you have work experience to call upon, potential employers will be looking for qualifications around information systems before hiring. If you want to find out more about information systems in this sector and how you can get the skills needed in healthcare information systems, looking for a good college to study at online is worthwhile.

Just how is tech changing healthcare as we know it?

More efficient, effective recordkeeping


The adoption of electronic health records by many healthcare providers has been a real game-changer. Gone are the days of paper notes having to be transported between wards or clinics before a patient can be seen. No longer are lost or incomplete notes a barrier to getting treatment. The technology behind electronic health records allows patients' notes to be accessed online by authorized medical practitioners in an instant. This means that they can quickly pull up a patient's notes before they examine them and have all they need to know at their fingertips. When you couple this with the latest tablets that doctors or nurses use to do this on, it is easy to see what effect technology has had here.

Tech to help with decisions


One of the changes that technology has brought to healthcare is around clinical decisions that practitioners may make. EHR programs are fully interactive and are widely used now as a key tool when making important calls. These programs actually help providers to spot any potential issues around how various medicines that a patient is taking could interact, reminders about regulations, and information around allergies. This is just some of the guidance that these tools provide! Backed by digital technology, they give an additional way for professionals to decide on the best care for patients.

Improved patient experience


Modern technology is also fast changing the experience that patients have in relation to healthcare for the better. In the past, booking appointments meant phoning up to get one and you had no access to your own medical records. Next-gen patient portal software has changed this and made healthcare more inclusive as a result. As well as helping to educate you about various issues, these software packages can also facilitate e-communication with your doctor and help you access your personal health records. This is superb for helping patients to engage with healthcare more and get the treatment they may require.

Better management of clinics and hospitals


It is not only the purely medical side of this sector that has changed over time due to technology. The back-office work carried out by admin staff now, for example, has changed lots. Old-fashioned pen and paper and post-it notes have now been replaced by desktop computers, emails and video calls. Those who work in finance in medical institutions now use the latest accounting software and cloud computing solutions to do their job more effectively. Key supplies in any hospital or clinic are now managed by inventory software and computers. All this shows just how tech has made a big impact in this area.

Tech has changed healthcare a lot


When you look at this sector now compared to how it operated 20 or 30 years ago, it is clear how much technology has changed it. This is not only on the frontline but also in the back offices. All medical institutions now rely on a core digital IT infrastructure to give patients the care they need. Anyone looking to get on in healthcare now needs to have the right IT skills for the role and be proficient in information systems where needed.


