A Few Foods To Keep You Feeling Fabulous After 50
If there is ever a constant in this crazy thing called life, that would be a change. From evolving our personal style to our music choices, likes and dislikes; we are constantly changing and growing. The mysterious and magical female body is no different. From hormone fluctuations to changes in metabolism, shifts in energy levels and mood; we need to make sure that we are supporting our bodies with the necessary nutrients for it to thrive in.
What we eat can impact how we age as well as protect us from age-related diseases and unwanted weight gain. So we have compiled a list of superfoods packed with essential vitamins and minerals for you to add to your grocery list today!
And now, let us go through a few healthy foods that will keep you feeling fabulous after 50!
Beautiful Berries
There is something about an assortment of berries that tends to please the eye with their bright colors as well as make any mouth water. As the perfect addition to baking and breakfasts; these beautiful little berries are also incredibly good for you. These delicious fruits are packed with antioxidants and phytochemicals with benefits such as preventing inflammation, keeping the digestive tract healthy, and lowering cholesterol. Some berries even have specific benefits they can offer, like cranberries that support UTI's as well as cardiovascular health; or blueberries that can prevent Alzheimer's, or even raspberries that can reduce the risk of cancer.
Whether it's blueberries, blackberries, cranberries, strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, or any other berry - these beautiful balls of deliciousness are the perfect addition to your diet!
Yummy Yogurt
This rich and creamy ingredient is not only delicious to ingest but offers a whole range of health benefits too! Yogurt is packed with a bunch of beneficial nutrients such as calcium, protein, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, B vitamins, vitamin D, and riboflavin. This creamy delight is great for preventing osteoporosis and the high content of probiotics mean that it supports effective digestive functioning and builds immunity. Not only is this ingredient great to eat, but it boasts some impressive properties when applied to the skin; moisturizing, fading pigmentation, reducing wrinkles, and relieving sunburn.
Whether you are packing it into the breakfast bowl or smoothing it over your skin, yogurt is a necessity that will keep you looking and feeling fabulous.
Sensational Salmon
Not only is this a delicious fish that comes in a gorgeous color, the omega-3 content will do wonders for you! From regulating mood to supporting heart health, reducing hot flashes and night sweats to promoting eye, heart and brain health - Omega-3 is a necessary nutrient to upkeep in your diet.
If Salmon is a little pricey or difficult to get; then mackerel, tuna, or sardines will do the trick! If you are shying away from fish and other meats, keep an eye out for flaxseeds which offer a fantastic plant-based source of omega-3.
Lovely Leafy Greens And Crunchy Cruciferous Vegetables
From salads to steamed veg, stews to grilled dishes; these ingredients can be added to almost any meal. Not only are they tasty; they are rich in folate as well as vitamins A, C, E, and K. These vegetables are immunity boosters known for their cancer-preventing properties as well as supporting cognitive functioning, maintaining blood clotting, and delaying macular degeneration.
Keep an eye out for the following veggies when you walk down the grocery aisle or - better yet - when you attend the next farmers market:
|- Spinach
- Collards
- Swiss chard
- Kale
- Broccoli
- Cauliflower
- Cabbage
- Brussels sprouts
Other Ingredients To Keep An Eye Out For
|- Wonderful Whole Grains like oats, brown rice, and quinoa - these are packed with fiber and important B vitamins and minerals which support digestion, lower cholesterol and improve heart health.
- Brilliant Beans and Lentils have been known to reduce blood sugar and maintain a healthy gut while improving cholesterol as they are full of fantastic fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
- Nutritious Nuts are rich in protein and unsaturated fats as well as iron, reducing anemia and cholesterol while maintaining overall health.
These ingredients are not only rich in vital nutrients which will sustain your health and vitality, they will also give you the energy and confidence to seize every opportunity that life may throw your way! So the next time you scan a menu looking for a meal or roam the grocery store to stock your pantry; be sure to include these few foods that will keep you feeling fabulous.
