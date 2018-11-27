A Few Foods To Keep You Feeling Fabulous After 50

- Wonderful Whole Grains like oats, brown rice, and quinoa - these are packed with fiber and important B vitamins and minerals which support digestion, lower cholesterol and improve heart health.

- Brilliant Beans and Lentils have been known to reduce blood sugar and maintain a healthy gut while improving cholesterol as they are full of fantastic fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

- Nutritious Nuts are rich in protein and unsaturated fats as well as iron, reducing anemia and cholesterol while maintaining overall health.