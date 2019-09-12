Online Casinos in Canada - what's the deal?
In Canada, any online gambling activity falls under the jurisdiction of each state. Offshore online casinos are also impacted, but to a lesser extent, by these laws. Canadian residents are entitled to play online without any restrictions, but that doesn't mean you should just play anywhere. Hundreds of online casinos accept players from Canada, making it hard to know which one deserves your dollars. To ensure a reliable gambling experience you can consult an audit site. There are plenty of audit sites referencing lists of Canadian online casinos.
Guides written by online casino testers can really help you make the right choice. But, before you rush to the first casino site that catches your eye, continue reading this article. Being properly prepared before betting a single cent can prevent any nasty surprises!
Every online casino differs from one another, partly because each virtual casino is based in a jurisdiction of its own. Also, it's not a given that all casinos offer profitable games. The good news is that one of the most active jurisdictions in the field of online gambling is based in Kahnawake. The Kahnawake, an autonomous region of Quebec, has a Gaming Commission managing more than one hundred online casinos. This authority seems to be the most established on the American continent, and it's based in Canada! There are big names in online gambling, including casinos like Jackpot City, Gaming Club and Yukon Gold. All three of these virtual casinos have been operational for over twenty years. They're so popular in Canada that their business volumes are as high as in the largest casinos in Ontario, Quebec and even Las Vegas.
The other authorities worth checking out are based outside Canada, in England and other European countries. These regions have broadly liberalized online gambling games over the last decade. As a result, a group of the largest online betting and casino operators have taken up residence here. Elsewhere in the world, there are also "tax and legal bets" present in the gambling sector, but they don't seem very reliable. Typically, countries in the Caribbean host online gambling platforms, but these uncontrolled sites tend to disappear as they don't comply with the rules of the World Trade Organization. Europe, the USA, Russia, India and China have also pursued the governments of these countries to call them to order.
To come back to Canada, and as stated in the previous paragraph, each province has its own rules. Today, there are four Canadian provinces that allow the operation of Gambling sites: British Columbia, Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec. For the other provinces, no legalization project is underway concerning virtual casinos. The only exception is Ontario, which has opened its market exclusively to sports betting, but in a restricted manner. Next there is Kahnawake. The stand-out point of this autonomous region is that it represents the heart of more than one hundred online casinos of international scope. Although Kahnawake Native American residents are not fans of online slots, Kahnawake Gaming Commission executives are seen as business leaders serving casino operators.
Successful since 1994, the Kahnawake Gaming Commission issues operating licenses to Canada's most trusted online casinos. This authority imposes very strict rules on all its affiliated casinos. The best part about their rules are that they guarantee fair and honest playing sessions for online gamblers.
Just by visiting Kahnawake's approved online casinos, you can tell that their gambling halls are as good as those of land-based casinos. And, of course, the games are authentic and verified. When it comes to betting real money, there are many payment methods are available (credit and debit cards, bank transfers and e-Wallet). However, casinos on Kahnawake territory shouldn't be confused with online casinos certified by the Kahnawake. For example, this nation's most iconic casino gaming center, Play Ground, isn't available for online gaming. Since it's based on the Kahnawake ground, the legal limits of the Canadian federal state don't allow it to be developed online.
In fact, the Kahnawake's online casinos are not run by the Native Americans themselves, but by private operators who enjoy the quality Kahnawake label. Kahnawake's job is to keep their affiliated online casinos running smoothly. The Canadian Commission's employees and testers are responsible for verifying and auditing all the activities that take place in its online member casinos.
You can consider Kahnawake's online casinos as being in a legal zone. As long as you live in Canada, you can freely register and bet money online. With respect to federal law, it's not a crime to play at an online casino from any Canadian province. As a result, there's a relatively large Canadian presence on the internet, and Kahnawake-certified casinos have the biggest winners. Just by checking the winners list from games like Mega Moolah, an iconic online slot machine, you can see this. Mega Moolah appears more than any other slot machine on online casinos.
As seen on the Mega Moolah slot page of Online Casino Partners (OCP), the online casinos with the most Canadian winners are affiliated with the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.
The problem is the legality of offshore online casinos where Canadians make online bets in real money. Before the internet, this question never came up, as borders were physical, not virtual. Today, it's quite different and it's leading every region to move toward a change in law. In fact, Canadian provinces wanting to benefit from this industry also benefit from incomes related to tax revenues. Manitoba and Quebec are the two leading provinces in this area, followed by Ontario and Alberta. Although there's still a long way to go until all Canadian provinces to come together to standardize online gambling, to get this far takes the lead of a nation focusing on the digital age. If each party can defend its interests impartially, it's a safe bet that in a few years Canada's online casinos will all be licensed under Canadian law. Generally, discussions take place within the federal state. The idea would eventually be to no longer allow offshore online casinos to accept Canadian players. Clearly, Canadian provinces are most interested in being able to regulate online casinos while taxing them on their tax revenues.
Guides and comparison sites
Guides written by online casino testers can really help you make the right choice. But, before you rush to the first casino site that catches your eye, continue reading this article. Being properly prepared before betting a single cent can prevent any nasty surprises!
Every online casino differs from one another, partly because each virtual casino is based in a jurisdiction of its own. Also, it's not a given that all casinos offer profitable games. The good news is that one of the most active jurisdictions in the field of online gambling is based in Kahnawake. The Kahnawake, an autonomous region of Quebec, has a Gaming Commission managing more than one hundred online casinos. This authority seems to be the most established on the American continent, and it's based in Canada! There are big names in online gambling, including casinos like Jackpot City, Gaming Club and Yukon Gold. All three of these virtual casinos have been operational for over twenty years. They're so popular in Canada that their business volumes are as high as in the largest casinos in Ontario, Quebec and even Las Vegas.
Online Casino Commissions Outside Canada
The other authorities worth checking out are based outside Canada, in England and other European countries. These regions have broadly liberalized online gambling games over the last decade. As a result, a group of the largest online betting and casino operators have taken up residence here. Elsewhere in the world, there are also "tax and legal bets" present in the gambling sector, but they don't seem very reliable. Typically, countries in the Caribbean host online gambling platforms, but these uncontrolled sites tend to disappear as they don't comply with the rules of the World Trade Organization. Europe, the USA, Russia, India and China have also pursued the governments of these countries to call them to order.
Canada's Web Casino Platforms
To come back to Canada, and as stated in the previous paragraph, each province has its own rules. Today, there are four Canadian provinces that allow the operation of Gambling sites: British Columbia, Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec. For the other provinces, no legalization project is underway concerning virtual casinos. The only exception is Ontario, which has opened its market exclusively to sports betting, but in a restricted manner. Next there is Kahnawake. The stand-out point of this autonomous region is that it represents the heart of more than one hundred online casinos of international scope. Although Kahnawake Native American residents are not fans of online slots, Kahnawake Gaming Commission executives are seen as business leaders serving casino operators.
Kahnawake Gaming Commission's Casino Sites
Successful since 1994, the Kahnawake Gaming Commission issues operating licenses to Canada's most trusted online casinos. This authority imposes very strict rules on all its affiliated casinos. The best part about their rules are that they guarantee fair and honest playing sessions for online gamblers.
Just by visiting Kahnawake's approved online casinos, you can tell that their gambling halls are as good as those of land-based casinos. And, of course, the games are authentic and verified. When it comes to betting real money, there are many payment methods are available (credit and debit cards, bank transfers and e-Wallet). However, casinos on Kahnawake territory shouldn't be confused with online casinos certified by the Kahnawake. For example, this nation's most iconic casino gaming center, Play Ground, isn't available for online gaming. Since it's based on the Kahnawake ground, the legal limits of the Canadian federal state don't allow it to be developed online.
In fact, the Kahnawake's online casinos are not run by the Native Americans themselves, but by private operators who enjoy the quality Kahnawake label. Kahnawake's job is to keep their affiliated online casinos running smoothly. The Canadian Commission's employees and testers are responsible for verifying and auditing all the activities that take place in its online member casinos.
Status of online casinos in Canada
You can consider Kahnawake's online casinos as being in a legal zone. As long as you live in Canada, you can freely register and bet money online. With respect to federal law, it's not a crime to play at an online casino from any Canadian province. As a result, there's a relatively large Canadian presence on the internet, and Kahnawake-certified casinos have the biggest winners. Just by checking the winners list from games like Mega Moolah, an iconic online slot machine, you can see this. Mega Moolah appears more than any other slot machine on online casinos.
As seen on the Mega Moolah slot page of Online Casino Partners (OCP), the online casinos with the most Canadian winners are affiliated with the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.
Province Jurisdictions in Canada
The problem is the legality of offshore online casinos where Canadians make online bets in real money. Before the internet, this question never came up, as borders were physical, not virtual. Today, it's quite different and it's leading every region to move toward a change in law. In fact, Canadian provinces wanting to benefit from this industry also benefit from incomes related to tax revenues. Manitoba and Quebec are the two leading provinces in this area, followed by Ontario and Alberta. Although there's still a long way to go until all Canadian provinces to come together to standardize online gambling, to get this far takes the lead of a nation focusing on the digital age. If each party can defend its interests impartially, it's a safe bet that in a few years Canada's online casinos will all be licensed under Canadian law. Generally, discussions take place within the federal state. The idea would eventually be to no longer allow offshore online casinos to accept Canadian players. Clearly, Canadian provinces are most interested in being able to regulate online casinos while taxing them on their tax revenues.
|