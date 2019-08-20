Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Entertainment articles.
more sections
THEATRE
JOURNALISM
REVIEWS
CHEERS HOROSCOPE
POETRY
SHORT STORIES
UFO CHANNEL
BUSINESS
NO LAUGHING
FLIPSIDE
IN THE RING
THE AGORA
INTER VIEW
NICE TRY
THE ORBIT
FOOTBALL
TRUMP
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
CULTURE
OPINION
POLITICS
TRAVEL
NEWS
TECH
WORLD
SPORTS
EXTREME SPORTS
CHEERS
SCIENCE
HEALTH
LITERARY WORK
RELIGION
PROMO
EURO 2004
currently popular
3 Types of Smartphone Games Not Going Away
Get identified under your skin!
The Revenge Guy: How To Destroy My Ex-Boyfriends car
10 Most Irritating Things Women Do During Sex
Top 9 cool laptop accessories for laptop geeks
English Politeness and Manners
10 Indisputable Facts God Exists
Getting Even With The Boss
My story: Growing up as a Jehovah's Witness
7 reasons why religion is a form of mental illness
Objectifying Women to Sell Products
more popular stories
Night visitors and alien abductions
Three wives and a Score of children, the African way ...
Unsupported Marriage in India
Cheerleading Is Definitely a Sport
13 Weird Ad Campaigns
Importance of trust
The IRA: America's Favorite Militant Group?
Wine: the worst hangover ever
Setting Up Call Centers
The Ten Most Irritating Things Men Do During Sex!
So What If I'm Short?
A Five Step Formula for Creating a Successful Business
Done After One! Choosing The One-Child Family
Top 9 Weirdest Natural Disasters
Do Prospective Parents Need A License?
The "Coffee Lid Sip Hole Plug Stopper Starbucks Lid" or (C.L.S.H.P.S.S.L. for short)
7 most ridiculous adult websites
Illegal Immigrants in America
The Use and Abuse of Television
The History of St. Thomas Mount, Madras, India

3 Slots Based on Awesome TV Shows

article about 3 Slots Based on Awesome TV Shows
Brian J. Stone
2019-08-20
comments
Watching tele is a great way to relax after work, and program makers have really upped their game in the last few years with some almost cult based shows coming to air that have a considerable following. Unsurprisingly this leads to spin-offs and franchises including the slot games on offer at online casinos. WhichCasino.com suggests some great slots based on the best television programs that bring all the best graphics, characters and theme tunes to the reels.

1. Game of Thrones Slots


This fantasy epic smashed many viewing figures during the various seasons it aired. Only recently did fans watch the series finale with a heavy heart. Thankfully the GoT slot from software giants Microgaming is a true masterpiece featuring four great free spins features, Baratheon, Lannister, Stark and Targaryen, 15 pay lines and a generous 243 ways to win. The five reels feature the house crests, and the background is a familiar landscape based on the Iron Throne and the right to rule Westeros. With many different bonus features and a stunning soundtrack to accompany the play, GoT fans will love this slot.

2. Family Guy Slots


Cartoons for adults have exploded in popularity, and Family Guy has a large following. Where else will you find a megalomaniac baby, his best friend, the talking dog, and some totally oblivious adults who amazingly fail to notice the vast armoury hidden in the nursery? The official slots game with developed by IGT and brings to life your favourite characters and locations like The Drunken Clam which gives access to a fantastic 1000x multiplier bonus. If you love the Chicken Fight scenes that occur out of the blue, then you are in luck as they are here too, watch Peter and the bird battle to win you even more in the way of coins. All the family and their friends make an appearance in this fun five-reel slot, just watch out for the evil monkey lurking in Chrisâ€™s closet.

3. Britain's Got Talent Slots


Reality television is enormous, everyone loves to watch other people, just like them, battle to make it big. Of course, the really terrible acts are entertaining, and heartwarming stories lead to a few shed tears. The Britain's Got Talent slot comes from Ash Gaming and features the silhouetted images from the credits. The television program is in the 13th seasons showing just how popular it is with the public, and you will find loads of screen moments in the slot game. There is a chance to see some live footage for genuine competitors, and you can boost your winning potential with the level of applause your act gets. You will instantly recognise some of the most famous stars from years gone by and the five-reel game is bright and fast-paced, ensuring there is plenty to get involved with. Earn some free spins and sticky wilds as you attempt to make it through to the live television final, it is a yes from us.


have your say
thecheers.org

Welcome to TheCheers! We've been around for a long time now, since 2004, publishing articles by people from all over the world. Roughly 300 people from 30 different countries have written for us over the years. Should you want to become a volunteer contributor, be sure to contact us!

Additional info

Some of our content may be related to gambling.


get in touch

You can contact us via the email you can find on our contact page, via telegram @thecheers, or through our The Cheers Facebook page. No real point in contacting us through The Cheers Twitter account.



 

:: About us (our story):: Contact us:: Privacy Policy:: Cookie Policy
Copyright © thecheers.org 2004-2019 All Rights Reserved.