3 Slots Based on Awesome TV Shows
Watching tele is a great way to relax after work, and program makers have really upped their game in the last few years with some almost cult based shows coming to air that have a considerable following. Unsurprisingly this leads to spin-offs and franchises including the slot games on offer at online casinos. WhichCasino.com suggests some great slots based on the best television programs that bring all the best graphics, characters and theme tunes to the reels.
1. Game of Thrones Slots
This fantasy epic smashed many viewing figures during the various seasons it aired. Only recently did fans watch the series finale with a heavy heart. Thankfully the GoT slot from software giants Microgaming is a true masterpiece featuring four great free spins features, Baratheon, Lannister, Stark and Targaryen, 15 pay lines and a generous 243 ways to win. The five reels feature the house crests, and the background is a familiar landscape based on the Iron Throne and the right to rule Westeros. With many different bonus features and a stunning soundtrack to accompany the play, GoT fans will love this slot.
2. Family Guy Slots
Cartoons for adults have exploded in popularity, and Family Guy has a large following. Where else will you find a megalomaniac baby, his best friend, the talking dog, and some totally oblivious adults who amazingly fail to notice the vast armoury hidden in the nursery? The official slots game with developed by IGT and brings to life your favourite characters and locations like The Drunken Clam which gives access to a fantastic 1000x multiplier bonus. If you love the Chicken Fight scenes that occur out of the blue, then you are in luck as they are here too, watch Peter and the bird battle to win you even more in the way of coins. All the family and their friends make an appearance in this fun five-reel slot, just watch out for the evil monkey lurking in Chrisâ€™s closet.
3. Britain's Got Talent Slots
Reality television is enormous, everyone loves to watch other people, just like them, battle to make it big. Of course, the really terrible acts are entertaining, and heartwarming stories lead to a few shed tears. The Britain's Got Talent slot comes from Ash Gaming and features the silhouetted images from the credits. The television program is in the 13th seasons showing just how popular it is with the public, and you will find loads of screen moments in the slot game. There is a chance to see some live footage for genuine competitors, and you can boost your winning potential with the level of applause your act gets. You will instantly recognise some of the most famous stars from years gone by and the five-reel game is bright and fast-paced, ensuring there is plenty to get involved with. Earn some free spins and sticky wilds as you attempt to make it through to the live television final, it is a yes from us.
