The 5 Greatest Science-Fiction Movie Heroes
Who is the best science-fiction character in cinema history? It's a question that's been asked many times, yet movie buffs are yet to agree on an answer. That's understandable, when you consider how old and expansive the sci-fi genre has become.
Sci-fi began way back in 1902, with the release of French film-maker George Mielies' A Trip to the Moon. At first, the genre consisted mainly of low-budget B movies. But after the success of Star Wars in the late 1970s, we saw a boom in big-budget sci-fi blockbusters, starring heroes who quickly turned into household names: Luke Skywalker, E.T., Batman, Chewbacca, Spider-Man, Princess Leia, ... the list goes on.
With so many to choose from, deciding on the greatest sci-fi heroes has become an impossible task for your average movie watcher. That's why we've called in the experts from bgo.com. Having released online bgo Slots games to tie in with some of cinema's best-known, highest-grossing sci-fi films - including Planet of the Apes, RoboCop, Jurassic World and Superman -, the bgo team are more than qualified to decide, once and for all, on a list of the top 5 greatest sci-fi characters. Check it out below, and let us know if your favourite characters made the cut.
Sci-fi began way back in 1902, with the release of French film-maker George Mielies' A Trip to the Moon. At first, the genre consisted mainly of low-budget B movies. But after the success of Star Wars in the late 1970s, we saw a boom in big-budget sci-fi blockbusters, starring heroes who quickly turned into household names: Luke Skywalker, E.T., Batman, Chewbacca, Spider-Man, Princess Leia, ... the list goes on.
With so many to choose from, deciding on the greatest sci-fi heroes has become an impossible task for your average movie watcher. That's why we've called in the experts from bgo.com. Having released online bgo Slots games to tie in with some of cinema's best-known, highest-grossing sci-fi films - including Planet of the Apes, RoboCop, Jurassic World and Superman -, the bgo team are more than qualified to decide, once and for all, on a list of the top 5 greatest sci-fi characters. Check it out below, and let us know if your favourite characters made the cut.
|