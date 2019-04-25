How to get that big break in the theatre industry
The theatre industry is a pretty popular one to work in - and it's easy to see why. It allows a successful actor to become famous doing what they love and to build a career that can last a lifetime, while the glamour of parties and the instant name recognition is a great perk. However, the sad reality is that there are far more budding actors than there are performance slots for them to take up.
There are some ways to improve your chances of getting your big break though. You may want to consider investing in some professional training, for example, while performing in local community theatre is a great way to get spotted by a talent scout. Here's some more information on how to secure that all-important chance to enter this exciting industry.
Invest in yourself
Going to drama school is perhaps the main way to commit yourself to a life on the stage - and to get the skills you need to impress casting directors. However, it's not that simple. Drama school is, of course, expensive, and it may entail working tables at night or finding other jobs in order to cover the cost of the fees and of living. It's at times like these when budding actors make the decision to invest in themselves, and find a way to make it work. This doesn't just apply to actors either: Louise Gund, a theatre producer, studied for a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan in order to reach her theatre production dreams.
Perform whenever you can
Performing in your favorite musical under the bright lights of a Broadway stage may be the dream of many performers. However, in reality, there are plenty of other places where your talents can shine! Why not sign up to a local community theatre troupe, for example? Not only can this help you to make new friends, but it could also open doors for the future.
Ultimately, this is how many people start out in a professional theatre career. They may get spotted by talent scouts, for example, or they may use the community theatre experience to decide what specific genres of performance they love and choose courses, relocations and audition applications on that basis. Either way, getting out there and performing is a great way to increase your chances of a successful career.
Use the internet
The internet has opened up so many opportunities for actors to increase their reach and get themselves seen. This is especially true in theatre sub-genres that involve music, such as musical theatre. These days, it's possible for actors and singers to get their big break simply by being spotted on a content sharing website such as YouTube.
Setting up a channel or other performance space for yourself is a good way to increase the chances of being seen by all the right people. Even if you don't get spotted, there's still value in doing so. You may be able to monetize your passion a little by engaging in sponsored brand partnerships once you've got enough of a following, for example, while you can also use it to hone your skills. Viewers may choose to leave feedback, while you may also notice your own skills changing and use this for self-reflection once you've built up a bank of videos.
Try, try again
As almost every successful actor will tell you, getting into the theatre industry is exceptionally difficult - and it's likely that every actor out there has experienced a rejection or two (or a hundred) before. For some, failing at an audition can seem like a personal rejection. However, it's worth remembering that casting directors often have way too many good candidates to choose from, and often it will be the case that there simply isn't enough room to choose them all. As a result, not letting yourself get bogged down in feelings of doubt is important. Go back to your preparation, and try again at your next audition - and eventually, you'll get there.
By heading to drama school, using the internet, or simply participating in local community theatre, you too can improve your chances of breaking into the industry and becoming an actor. It's also worth remembering that just because you didn't secure the big part you wanted this time around, there's no reason to think that you won't get it next time or the time after. Dedication is the name of the game in theatre - so hang in there!
