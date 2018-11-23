Finland according to Trump

































According to Trump Mexicans are mainly rapists, Nigerians will "never go back to their huts", Haitian immigrants have all AIDS, and African countries in general are shithole countries. But what about Finland?Well, according to Trump Finns are spending most of their days raking and that's why they don't have too many forest fires.To our surprise, this claim indeed seems to be as correct as almost any other claim the man has ever made.