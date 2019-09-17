Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Business articles.
more sections
THEATRE
JOURNALISM
REVIEWS
CHEERS HOROSCOPE
POETRY
SHORT STORIES
UFO CHANNEL
BUSINESS
NO LAUGHING
FLIPSIDE
IN THE RING
THE AGORA
INTER VIEW
NICE TRY
THE ORBIT
FOOTBALL
TRUMP
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
CULTURE
OPINION
POLITICS
TRAVEL
NEWS
TECH
WORLD
SPORTS
EXTREME SPORTS
CHEERS
SCIENCE
HEALTH
LITERARY WORK
RELIGION
PROMO
EURO 2004
currently popular
3 Types of Smartphone Games Not Going Away
Get identified under your skin!
The Revenge Guy: How To Destroy My Ex-Boyfriends car
10 Most Irritating Things Women Do During Sex
Top 9 cool laptop accessories for laptop geeks
English Politeness and Manners
10 Indisputable Facts God Exists
Getting Even With The Boss
My story: Growing up as a Jehovah's Witness
7 reasons why religion is a form of mental illness
Objectifying Women to Sell Products
more popular stories
Night visitors and alien abductions
Three wives and a Score of children, the African way ...
Unsupported Marriage in India
Cheerleading Is Definitely a Sport
13 Weird Ad Campaigns
Importance of trust
Wine: the worst hangover ever
The IRA: America's Favorite Militant Group?
Setting Up Call Centers
The Ten Most Irritating Things Men Do During Sex!
So What If I'm Short?
A Five Step Formula for Creating a Successful Business
Done After One! Choosing The One-Child Family
Top 9 Weirdest Natural Disasters
Do Prospective Parents Need A License?
The "Coffee Lid Sip Hole Plug Stopper Starbucks Lid" or (C.L.S.H.P.S.S.L. for short)
7 most ridiculous adult websites
Illegal Immigrants in America
The Use and Abuse of Television
The History of St. Thomas Mount, Madras, India

Using the Web to Develop Our First Investment Strategies

article about Using the Web to Develop Our First Investment Strategies
Brian J. Stone
2019-09-17
comments

Many Things to Learn On the Web


Whenever we search or surf the web, we have the opportunity to learn many things. We learn more about things we already know. On the internet, we learn new things we've never known. Anyone who wants to be surprised about new areas of research being done only needs to surf the web. Almost everything we learn on the web affects other people's lives that we've never met. We hear about scientists making great discoveries, or government leaders making bold and courageous statements about injustices. Lastly, the web is a place where new generations are being born with new tools to use for their future.

Fun and Family Things to Do


There are lots of fun places to visit on the web where we learn new games or learn new things we can do with family and friends on our next day together. Lots of people use the internet to learn about new opportunities for business transactions. They can meet new contacts to help them accomplish their goals. A friend of mine told me he had just learned that he could invest in the best stocks under a dollar. When he showed me, I understood what he was talking about. In short, the web is a world where our horizons for knowledge, opportunity, and exploration can grow daily.

Investing, Recommended Stocks, Bullseye Stocks


The web also has plenty of information about recommendations about the way we should dress or the things we should eat. The web will recommend where and how we spend our time with family and friends. It is filled with all kinds of recommendations about what we should invest in, how we should invest, and where we should spend our money this spring, summer, fall, and winter. So it is no wonder that the web even tells people they ought to be better, but investigative journalists hint that this may lead to social problems.

Qualifying Before Buying


The more time spent on the web, the more we come to know about ourselves and the things we prefer for our own life. It is not so much that we are not interested in what others would want for their life since that is part of society and how we support others, but at the heart of it, we are seeking some happiness for ourself. Don't get me wrong, we should learn from others, but at the same time, we ought to get second opinions or at least not swallow hook, line, and sinker everything that we read. That is what makes a country grow strong; people are going in different directions as long as they are not destructive forces.

Investing in Low Priced Stocks


When we think about doing something we want to do for ourselves, we are kind of like people who are self-employed and need to watch out for themselves since no one else will chart a safe path for them. Investing in lower-priced stocks can have a significant effect on our life. First, it allows us to see that lots of companies don't start at the top but at the very beginning. Secondly, it enables us to join in a relatively large part of the population who want to do good for themselves but don't have the means (or at least not using all the resources they have) to make a difference in their life. 

Measuring Success in Investing


When we search the web, we come across all kinds of investment ideas. There are many recommendations in almost every financial blog. How can we measure those recommendations? A good rule of thumb is how many people listen to those recommendations by any one of those bloggers in question. It is also true that even the number of followers a person has cannot be taken at face value since so many people purchase followers to give them good recommendations. We need to qualify our stocks before we buy them. In the long run, the investment strategies we use will be one of the measuring sticks of success for our investing careers since they bear a reflection of our goals and choices.


have your say
thecheers.org

Welcome to TheCheers! We've been around for a long time now, since 2004, publishing articles by people from all over the world. Roughly 300 people from 30 different countries have written for us over the years. Should you want to become a volunteer contributor, be sure to contact us!

Additional info

Some of our content may be related to gambling.


get in touch

You can contact us via the email you can find on our contact page, via telegram @thecheers, or through our The Cheers Facebook page. No real point in contacting us through The Cheers Twitter account.



 

:: About us (our story):: Contact us:: Privacy Policy:: Cookie Policy
Copyright © thecheers.org 2004-2019 All Rights Reserved.