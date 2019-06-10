Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Business articles.
4 Reasons Why You Should Hire a Tax Lien Attorney

Brian J. Stone
2019-06-10
If you want to protect your family and your assets, you cannot take an IRS tax lien lightly, especially if you do not want to deal with problems that can affect your career, your credit, any mortgages or any loans that you apply for today. Therefore, if you have an issue of concern with a tax lien being filed against you, it is important that you know exactly what you should do in order to get the help that you need. Thankfully, you as an individual, will not have to address or handle these situations alone because there are attorneys who specialize in this area of the law. With one of these lawyers handling your situation, you have an opportunity to take care of the liens properly and in your best interest.

Hence, if you want to get help right away, you should hire an attorney that will work with you on your specific situation. In fact, here are 4 reasons why you should hire a tax lien attorney to handle your case.

1. Provide professional assistance with the tax records being audited


Even though you may be tempted to try to handle the audit with an IRS tax examiner yourself, you may want to think twice about making this decision. Specifically, you want to make sure that you have representatives with you to assist you with the process that have previous knowledge of what to expect and what to do. For instance, when you have legal representation like Len Stauffenger, ESQ with you for your audit, they can assist you in negotiating terms that will benefit you. With the right attorney in the negotiation process, they can assist you in negotiating the debt. For instance, because these attorneys are trained in this field, they can help with settling the debt that is owed at lower amounts as a compromise to paying it off. The terms that they usually seek for is abating the penalties and asking for terms that will help you with a reasonable payment plan.

2. Understands the complexities of the tax laws for that year


When you hire a tax lien lawyer to help you assist you in a tax lien filing, they can be excellent resources for helping you to understand tax laws and how they should be applied in your specific situation and circumstances. For instance, if you have traveled across several countries on business travel for your company, you need to know what the tax laws say about filing these expenses on your taxes. These and other issues can be identified with the appropriate answer that comes from that year's tax laws since they change from year to year.

3. Help to reduce the stress of a lien that is filed on the individual and the family


When you or a family member receives this type of tax lien filing, it can be a very stressful time because of the overall effect these problems can have on your life and your livelihood too. To avoid all of the stress that comes along with this kind of situation, you can hire a tax lien lawyer for a number of different essential reasons, including being briefed on the basics of liens. In fact, one of the main benefits of hiring a professional to help you prepare for an audit is to obtain a briefing on the basics of what is actually going to happen. Once you know what is going to occur during these types of meetings, you can begin to prepare with any documentation that will be requested and any other related activities that need to be done.

4. Charges of tax evasion


A tax lien attorney is a professional that serves a critical role in the charges that the IRS file. This is especially the case if the charges filed involves any type of tax evasion problem. When this is the case, the individual will need an attorney to assist them for many different reasons and purposes. One of the most important is avoiding spending time in jail for not paying the taxes off of the money earned. Since these professionals are familiar with the regulations and the laws that govern what can happen, they can help guide their clients to make the correct tax decisions.


