The world's best online shopping centre opens its digital doors to the UK
Shopper behaviour is changing. Ever since the rise of the internet and the advent of e-commerce, consumers have been looking more and more towards convenience and choice that is only offered online. Any brand or retailer wishing to engage with the modern demographic is pouring huge resources into a decent online presence.
This should come as no surprise to most: what the consumer wants, the retailer provides. And what the modern savvy consumer is looking for these days good choice, convenient access, decent prices and value for money.
The internet offers exactly this. A huge range of choice and the ability to visit stores from all around the world to find exactly what they need. All from the comfort of their living room.
But even this is becoming too burdensome for the busy shopper. Time is precious and who has the time these days to search hundreds of website for the best deal or that special item. It is just not practical. With mobile sales now taking over online sales via desktop, consumers are doing more and more of their shopping on the go and that means it needs to be quick and easy.
This is why the next evolution of the online shop is so important. Online shopping centres are leading the way in this evolution, and new player Buyviu UK has finally launched for the UK market.
Taking hundreds of retailers, and thousands of products and providing them all in one place with an easy to use search functionality is the future of online shopping, saving people time and effort, and ensuring the best value for money.
Just one place for access to hundreds of retailers
One thing is for certain. Online shoppers are time poor. People's lives these days are busy. Between balancing running a home, caring for family, holding down a job and trying to stay fit and healthy, nobody wants to waste time and energy with hours of shopping.
They simply do not have the time or the inclination to head to the local high street or retail park, and they certainly don't want to spend hours scrolling through website after website looking for value for money.
Of course choice on the high street is far less than in the digital world, and online shopping is all from the comfort of your own home, and they certainly won't have the best prices that you see online due to the level of competition in e-commerce.
Consumers want to get what they need quickly and easily so they can get on with their busy lives. This is why the online shopping centre is the obvious next step in the revolution of online shopping.
It does all the hard work for you. It brings together products from every single sector and hundreds of retailers to one place, on a simple platform. Like the largest retail park in the world but far less walking. Buyviu UK does exactly this, bringing together everything from fashion, jewellery and shoes to grocery staples, car parts, home and garden accessories and appliances and sports equipment.
A true One Stop Shop for the family
The Buyviu UK online shopping centre has everything you could possibly need for your home, your family or for yourself. It is no longer necessary to spend all your weekend going from the pet store to the car garage, to several clothing shops, from the garden centre to the craft shop and the sports store.
Shoppers can save all that time and effort simply by visiting just one site. The range available is incredibly wide ranging, everything from pet supplies to household appliances.
Of course the king of online shopping will always be in fashion. Only in one place can you find everything from Nike and Adidas to ASOS, French Connection and Marc Jacobs. And if it is gifts you are looking for then look no further for a wide range of gifts, beauty products and homeware.
The provision for children is also excellent, brands such as Bugaboo, Baby Bjorn and more and products like car seats for all ages, pushchairs and of course clothing. And of course all the top brands for home appliances like Bosche, Beko and Zanussi.
You can even find car parts and accessories, and more practical home depot type products. With all this choice available the site makes it even easier for the shopper with items organised by both product and brand, and great search and filter functionality to hone in on the type of product needed.
Outlet prices and discounts all year round
Another great thing about the site is it's outlet section. It gathers all discounted items across all the retailers and puts them in one easy to find location, with all the benefits of filters and search that make the rest of the site such a user friendly place.
With discounts of up to 70% off the recommended retail price, it is no wonder that it is fast becoming a favourite with shoppers across the UK. There is no longer a need to wait for the seasonal sales, discounts are accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week all from the comfort of your own home.
Driving out to the nearest outlet village, and fighting through the crowds to dig through factory seconds is a thing of the past.
Giving busy back precious time
There is nothing more precious than time. Time to spend with loved ones and friends, or to pursue a favourite hobby or some much needed down time. With household needs met and money and hours saved it just makes sense to let Buyviu do all the hard work online.
It is just so much easier, shopper will not want to face the chaos of going shopping again. Better to sit back and wait for it to be delivered to your door. The convenience of accessing what you need, whenever you need to is certainly more appealing that rushing around the shops during opening hours, simply to find yourself disappointed that you couldn't find what you needed.
