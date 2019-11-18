When Baloch people call for India's help against Pakistan





The appeal was fervent from thousands of freedom-aspiring Baloch people and the message was clear that India should support their struggle for attaining an independent Balochistan. After a series of public discourses, social media interactions and seeming an inclined regime in New Delhi, the Balochis have made it official that they need hardheaded supports to defy the decades-long occupation of Pakistan.When a group of vigorous Baloch people observed the Martyr's Day on 13 November 2019 in London, the international media outlets including those of India grabbed their contents for fast disposal. Making a straight call to India, members of Baloch National Movement, Baloch Students' Organisation and other pro-Balochistan organisations argued that New Delhi should help the Balochis as it had supported the Bangladesh Mukti Judha in 1971.Baloch patriots across the world urged the Indian government along with the US and UK, to extend supports to their freedom movement against Islamabad, as the country has slowly turned into a breeding ground of Islamist militants that would finally destabilize the security and peace of the entire region, where Baloch people continue following the spirit of secularism even though they are Muslim by majority.The Indo-Baloch relationship came to a stronger base, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Balochistan in his 2016 Independence Day (15 August) speech from the courtyard of historic Red Fort in New Delhi. The people of Balochistan (also residents of Gilgit and Pakistan occupied Kashmir) have acknowledged India showing goodwill to its billion-plus populace in different occasions, which PM Modi returned back with heartiest thanks.Baloch people, who are on a warpath against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan since 1948 for their liberation, claim that they got independence from the imperialist British forces on 11 August 1947, which was in advance to Pakistan and India (14 & 15 August '47 respectively). Balochistan remained a sovereign nation till 27 March 1948 and since then Balochis are under the forceful occupation of Pakistan resulting unleashed atrocities over them."After enjoying nine months of independence, Balochistan was treacherously occupied by the Pakistani forces," claimed Baloch nationalist leader Hyrbyair Marri and also the president of Free Balochistan Movement, who continues to believe that Pakistan would cease to exist once Balochistan becomes an independent nation.Speaking to a group of scribes at Guwahati Press Club through video conferencing recently, Marri added that it was done by securing the instrument of accession of Kalat State to Pakistan signed under duress by Mir Ahmed Yar Khan, the Khan of Kalat, which was later endorsed on 31 March 1948 by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, then Governor-General of Pakistan."But Kalat was one of a district which was also part of Balochistan. Khan had simply no authority to decide on behalf of the entire Balochistan to accede to Pakistan. Since then, a myth has been systematically created by Islamabad that Baloch wanted to join Pakistan, which is a blatant falsehood," asserted Marri.He stated that Noori Naseer Khan drew Balochistan's political boundaries in the mid-18th century and even before that it was a free country, and they have plenty of historical records, documents, and maps to prove the case to the international community that Pakistan occupied Balochistan violating all international norms relating to sovereignty.Speaking about the rampant exploitation of Balochistan's resources like natural gas, coal, gold, copper and various minerals Marri highlighted that even though Balochistan has small population (around 13 million), Baloch people are still deprived of regular electricity, safe drinking water, and other civic amenities, etc, whereas its infant mortality rate is very high and literacy rate is too low.Marri was also critical to Iran (after Pakistan) as both the Islamic countries, according to him, did not mind their differences and were on the same page when it came to the oppression of Baloch people. Once colonized by Europeans, Balochistan is now under the occupation of Pakistan and Iran, which compelled thousands of Balochis to sacrifice their lives for a united and independent homeland.But Pakistan has been especially perfidious, lecturing India about Kashmir issues, while over twenty thousand Baloch have disappeared in the last decade. Even women, children and the elderly are not spared by the Pakistani army, lamented Marri. He also added that over 2,000 journalists, teachers, lawyers, and cultural personalities were forcibly abducted, tortured and even killed in a decade.Laying bare the double standards of Islamabad over Kashmir even before New Delhi's abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Marri stressed that it is Punjabi Pakistan forces who are responsible for the killing of the highest number of innocent Muslims in Balochistan."India, on the other hand, lost its territory in Punjab following Partition, while a part of Kashmir was grabbed by Pakistan. India has legitimate claims to Pak occupied Kashmir as well as Gilgit-Baltistan," stated Marri, who was born in Quetta, capital of Balochistan, and presently living as an exile in London.A former member of Balochistan provincial assembly and also a Baloch minister, Marri narrated that Baloch patriots have fought for decades to free their beloved country from Pakistan's illegal occupation and the time has perhaps come for India to lend an active helping hand to their cause as a trusted ally."We need India's friendship, support, and help. But rather than using Balochistan independence struggle as a means to checkmate and counter Islamabad, New Delhi should look at Balochistan as an all-weather ally and India should see post-independence secular and stable Balochistan which will be one of the factors in bringing tranquility in the region," pointed out Marri.Claiming that Baloch people are generous, tolerant and admirers of strong ethnicity, Marri declared that Pakistan was created in name of Islam by some Muslims, but in reality, it has nothing to do with the religion. Pakistani Punjabi Muslim establishment used Islam only for their political gains. Along with Balochis, Pashtuns and Sindhis are also unhappy with Islamabad.People of Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan), who were also mostly Muslims, revolted and finally achieved independence out of the then West Pakistan, noted Marri adding that a minimum regard for human rights or sympathy to fellow Muslims, could have prevented Islamabad from viciously occupying a land of ancient civilization (Balochistan).The author is a northeast India based journalist.