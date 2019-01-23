Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Travel articles.
Decadent Desserts in the Desert - Las Vegas for the Sweet Tooth

Rita Emerson
2019-01-23
When you want a little bit of dessert to finish off a great night in Las Vegas, there are a number of superb places where you can find desserts that will absolutely rock your taste buds. After watching a fantastic Las Vegas performance, enjoying the excitement of the casino or having a meal at one of the city's superb restaurants, there is nothing better than treating yourself to a delicious and indulgent dessert.

However, sometimes typical desserts just aren't enough. When chocolate cake, cheesecake or an ice cream sundae won't do, and if you want a decadent dessert prepared in a creative and artistic way, there are many places in Las Vegas that take this end-of-the-mean treat very seriously.

If you're looking for the best dessert restaurants in your search for vacation ideas in Las Vegas, this article will let you know where to find them, including the Chocolate and Spice Bakery and the Sugar Factory, so make sure you save some room when eating your dinner!

  The Chocolate and Spice Bakery

This delightful bakery is owned by pastry chef Megan Romano, who serves up a drool-worthy collection of truffles, bonbons and bark. You will find everything from ice cream to milkshakes to cakes and pies. Romano's delicious creations can even be custom ordered and personalized for a special occasion. Be sure to try the banana vanilla bean cream pie, which is a classic Romano family recipe, as well as the tangerine zest cookies and the dark chocolate truffle cake.

  Jean Philippe Patisserie

This European-style pastry shop brings a little bit of French charm to your Las Vegas dessert experience. It features all four "C's" of classic French dessert: chocolates, cakes, cookies and crepes. This wonderful shop is located within the Bellagio and it is hard to miss - it features an enormous floor to ceiling chocolate fountain. There is also a station where you can watch the crepes being prepared by hand, which is quite hypnotizing after a while.

  Lappert's Ice Cream

Ice cream is the perfect dessert on a hot Nevada day and this gourmet ice cream shop is located on the second floor of the California Casino. It has an excellent flavor selection including white chocolate, macadamia nut and rum raisin, and they are very generous with the scoops. You will also want to try the Kauai Pie, which contains fudge, macadamia nuts, coffee and shredded coconut. It is absolutely to die for!

  The Sugar Factory

The enormous Sugar Factory American Brasserie is 30,000 square feet of decadence and serves up desserts 24 hours a day, so it is the perfect place to fulfill that middle-of-the-night chocolate craving. The restaurant features everything from peanut butter and hazelnut fondue to sweet dessert pizzas with caramel custard and a great selection of cakes and pastries. Afterwards, you can stock up on candies and sweets to take with you from the on-site retail store.

  Max Brenner

This restaurant also serves main courses, but it is the decadent desserts and the smooth, creamy and delicious handmade milkshakes that really make it famous. You must try the absolutely indulgent Melting Chocolate Truffle Heart Cake, which is the signature dish. If you are looking for a very sweet breakfast, you can try the French toast with apple, cinnamon, white chocolate and truffle cream. Another popular favorite is the chocolate chunk pizza, which comes with a choice of toppings including hazelnut, peanut butter and banana.

  Bradley Ogden

Celebrity chef Jeff Henderson featured this restaurant on his Food Network program "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." The famous dish that won over Henderson was the Bradley Ogden's Bananas Foster. Rather than simply serving fried bananas over ice cream, the Bananas Foster at Bradley Ogden includes a banana cake and smooth cream cheese ice cream. It is topped with lip-smacking rum, banana and butter liquors and a fine dusting of cinnamon. It is a taste you will never forget.

Is your mouth watering yet? If so, why not start planning your trip down to Las Vegas so that you can sample some of these delicious desserts?

