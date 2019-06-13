Most successful players in the US Open
Winning the US Open is a special moment in any player's career, but to do so more than once is something very few players can say they've done. Brooks Koepka is the defending champion and has won the tournament for the last two years. He is currently the favourite at 7/1, with another previous winner - Dustin Johnson - the second favourite at odds of 8/1 on Betfair.
Before the start of this year's tournament, let's take a look at the most successful golfers in the US Open and just which of these could win the 2019 tournament.
It's hardly a surprise that Tiger Woods appears on this list given he is one of the greatest golfers the world has ever seen. He has three US Open titles to his name, the most recent coming in 2008. He enters the tournament off the back of a fifth Masters win earlier this year, making him the second most successful player in that tournament.
He's had issues with his form in recent years, but his confidence will be high thanks to the Masters victory. His US Open win in 2000 has been his most impressive to date, finishing on 12 under par after the final round, some 15 strokes clear of Miguel Angel Jiminez and Ernie Els.
His second US Open title came two years later, finishing three strokes clear of perennial runner-up Phil Mickelson. His closest victory came in the 2008 tournament, where he was taken to the play-off by Rocco Mediate, winning it by one stroke in sudden death.
Tiger is always one to watch out for, none more so than this year following his Masters triumph. You can get odds of 10/1 for Woods to make it four.
The American is on course to make it three in a row when the action begins on 13th June and with a PGA Championship win and a tied-two finish at the Masters already this year, Koepka is demonstrating good form going into a big tournament for him.
His first US Open title in 2017 was an impressive display from Koepka, as he held his nerve in the last round to finish four strokes clear of Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. Last year was a much closer affair, with Koepka finishing just one stroke ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood. Everyone struggled on the Shinnecock Hills course, with not a single player being able to finish on par or under.
For the second year in a row, Ernie Els has been given a special exemption to allow him to play in this year's US Open, he is still playing and has won the tournament on two occasions. The South African won the tournament back in 1994 and 1997, but his best result in the last few years was tied for fourth in 2013, four strokes behind the winner Justin Rose.
His first title in 1994 saw Els finished tied for first with America's Loren Roberts and Scotland's Colin Montgomerie, leading to a play-off. Els and Roberts finished on three over par, while Montgomerie was seven over par. In the sudden death play-off, Els defeated Roberts by one shot.
Three years later and Els managed to win the tournament outright after the final round, but it was still a close affair, with the South African finishing four under par, just one stroke clear of Colin Montgomerie.
Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus hold the joint record for the most number of US Open wins with four. Although this is more than each of the names on this list, because they no longer play, they weren't included.
Before the start of this year's tournament, let's take a look at the most successful golfers in the US Open and just which of these could win the 2019 tournament.
Tiger Woods
It's hardly a surprise that Tiger Woods appears on this list given he is one of the greatest golfers the world has ever seen. He has three US Open titles to his name, the most recent coming in 2008. He enters the tournament off the back of a fifth Masters win earlier this year, making him the second most successful player in that tournament.
He's had issues with his form in recent years, but his confidence will be high thanks to the Masters victory. His US Open win in 2000 has been his most impressive to date, finishing on 12 under par after the final round, some 15 strokes clear of Miguel Angel Jiminez and Ernie Els.
His second US Open title came two years later, finishing three strokes clear of perennial runner-up Phil Mickelson. His closest victory came in the 2008 tournament, where he was taken to the play-off by Rocco Mediate, winning it by one stroke in sudden death.
Tiger is always one to watch out for, none more so than this year following his Masters triumph. You can get odds of 10/1 for Woods to make it four.
Brooks Koepka
The American is on course to make it three in a row when the action begins on 13th June and with a PGA Championship win and a tied-two finish at the Masters already this year, Koepka is demonstrating good form going into a big tournament for him.
His first US Open title in 2017 was an impressive display from Koepka, as he held his nerve in the last round to finish four strokes clear of Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. Last year was a much closer affair, with Koepka finishing just one stroke ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood. Everyone struggled on the Shinnecock Hills course, with not a single player being able to finish on par or under.
Ernie Els
For the second year in a row, Ernie Els has been given a special exemption to allow him to play in this year's US Open, he is still playing and has won the tournament on two occasions. The South African won the tournament back in 1994 and 1997, but his best result in the last few years was tied for fourth in 2013, four strokes behind the winner Justin Rose.
His first title in 1994 saw Els finished tied for first with America's Loren Roberts and Scotland's Colin Montgomerie, leading to a play-off. Els and Roberts finished on three over par, while Montgomerie was seven over par. In the sudden death play-off, Els defeated Roberts by one shot.
Three years later and Els managed to win the tournament outright after the final round, but it was still a close affair, with the South African finishing four under par, just one stroke clear of Colin Montgomerie.
Honourable mentions
Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus hold the joint record for the most number of US Open wins with four. Although this is more than each of the names on this list, because they no longer play, they weren't included.
|