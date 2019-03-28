The three horses who have won both the Grand National and Scottish Grand National
The Grand National is one of the most prestigious races in the racing calendar and there have been many legendary horses who have won it. But there aren't many who have won both the Grand National and the Scottish Grand National. In fact, since the Scottish Grand National has been raced at Ayr racecourse, there have been just three horses who have won both races during their careers and here, we will take a look at those three famous winners.
If you're looking out for the next horse to win both the Ayr Grand National and the Grand National, it might be worth checking out the horses that are similar to these three legends.
Son of Celtic Cone, who demonstrated excellent ability in flat races and over hurdles, Earth Summit had a lot to live up to when he was foaled in 1988. Much like his father, he preferred racing on soft ground and over longer distances. He began racing as a four-year-old, finishing second in a bumper at Cheltenham on his debut.
It was in 1994, as a six-year-old, that Earth Summit won the Scottish Grand National, and, prior to his win at the Grand National, he managed to win the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock and the Welsh National at Chepstow.
Earth Summit ran as the favourite in the 1998 Grand National, at a price of 7/1, and won the race by 11 lengths ahead of Suny Bay. He is the most recent horse to have completed the double.
Foaled in 1977, Little Polveir was one of the oldest horses to win the Grand National when he did so in 1989. Little Polveir started the race with odds of 28/1, suggesting he'd struggle to take on the favourites for the race. But fortune favoured him, as 26 of the horses, including the 7/1 favourite Dixton House, fell during the race.
Little Polveir, ridden by jockey Jimmy Frost, was able to finish seven lengths clear of West Tip to secure the double. In 1987 he won the Scottish Grand National and these two victories made him only the second horse to win the Scottish Grand National at Ayr and the Grand National at Aintree.
Arguably the most recognisable name in horse racing, Red Rum has the honour of completing the first Ayr Grand National and Aintree Grand National double. He not only holds that record, but he also holds the record for the most number of Aintree Grand National wins, having won it on three occasions.
It was in 1974 that Red Rum won his second Grand National title, having won it the year before, but he also managed to complete the unique feat of winning the Scottish Grand National in the same racing season, something that Earth Summit and Little Polveir failed to do.
Although his 1973 win saw him come back from 30 lengths behind to win and his 1977 win broke the record for the number of Grand National wins, his 1974 win was important in its own right. To complete the double in the same season is something horse trainers could only wish their horse would achieve. Whoever wins the Grand National this year has the opportunity to join these three in the record books.
If you're looking out for the next horse to win both the Ayr Grand National and the Grand National, it might be worth checking out the horses that are similar to these three legends.
Earth Summit
Son of Celtic Cone, who demonstrated excellent ability in flat races and over hurdles, Earth Summit had a lot to live up to when he was foaled in 1988. Much like his father, he preferred racing on soft ground and over longer distances. He began racing as a four-year-old, finishing second in a bumper at Cheltenham on his debut.
It was in 1994, as a six-year-old, that Earth Summit won the Scottish Grand National, and, prior to his win at the Grand National, he managed to win the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock and the Welsh National at Chepstow.
Earth Summit ran as the favourite in the 1998 Grand National, at a price of 7/1, and won the race by 11 lengths ahead of Suny Bay. He is the most recent horse to have completed the double.
Little Polveir
Foaled in 1977, Little Polveir was one of the oldest horses to win the Grand National when he did so in 1989. Little Polveir started the race with odds of 28/1, suggesting he'd struggle to take on the favourites for the race. But fortune favoured him, as 26 of the horses, including the 7/1 favourite Dixton House, fell during the race.
Little Polveir, ridden by jockey Jimmy Frost, was able to finish seven lengths clear of West Tip to secure the double. In 1987 he won the Scottish Grand National and these two victories made him only the second horse to win the Scottish Grand National at Ayr and the Grand National at Aintree.
Red Rum
Arguably the most recognisable name in horse racing, Red Rum has the honour of completing the first Ayr Grand National and Aintree Grand National double. He not only holds that record, but he also holds the record for the most number of Aintree Grand National wins, having won it on three occasions.
It was in 1974 that Red Rum won his second Grand National title, having won it the year before, but he also managed to complete the unique feat of winning the Scottish Grand National in the same racing season, something that Earth Summit and Little Polveir failed to do.
Although his 1973 win saw him come back from 30 lengths behind to win and his 1977 win broke the record for the number of Grand National wins, his 1974 win was important in its own right. To complete the double in the same season is something horse trainers could only wish their horse would achieve. Whoever wins the Grand National this year has the opportunity to join these three in the record books.
|