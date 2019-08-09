The Beginner's Guide to Threesomes
Have you ever fantasized about a threesome with your partner? If so, you are far from alone. Every day, heterosexual women fantasize about threesomes with their man and another man or woman. It's 2019 people! There's no combination of consenting adults that anyone could possibly object to.
But as fun as the threesome is as a fantasy, logistically it's a whole other ballgame. Not only do you need to find willing participants, you also need to coordinate all the flailing appendages that come with three adults having sex together.
Or, maybe it's your partner that has proposed a threesome. In that case, you might be on the fence about it and curious to find out more. Whatever has brought you here, this quick guide should get you up to speed on the basics of what to expect from your threesome.
Why Are They So Hot?!
If you are in a loving relationship and totally dedicated to your partner, you might wonder why you, or they, are so turned on by the thought of a threesome. The answer to this is simple - if sex with one person is great than sex with two people should be at least twice as good.
But the important thing to remember with a threesome is that the desire for someone other than your partner is not a comment on your feelings for your partner. In fact, a desire to pursue a threesome is more often an indicator of trust in a partner than of a desire to be with someone else.
Ensure Everyone is Involved
A good threesome will consist of more than taking turns having sex with each other, it is important to ensure that everyone is involved. Obviously, you don't want to be left on the outside while your partner has sex with someone else, and they will feel the same about you.
If you are planning a threesome with another woman, introducing some toys into the mix can help you to ensure that everyone remains involved. The Wet For Her double dildo is a strapless double dildo that you can hold in place by tightening your PC muscles.
This then leaves you free to use the longer shaft to explore a female partner. Wet For Her sell a variety of sex toys crafted by women for women. As well as standard vibrators for solo play, they also sell a variety of toys specifically for girl on girl.
Choose Your Partners Carefully
The key to a good threesome is getting the right people involved. You want people who you and your partner can trust and feel comfortable with. Choosing the right partners is 90% of what is required to make a threesome memorable. It is also important that you choose partners who are going to be comfortable with the idea.
When done right, a threesome is an excellent way to spice up your sex life. If you or your partner has found yourselves thinking about a threesome recently then it might be worth discussing more. You shouldn't do anything that you aren't comfortable with, but with the right people a threesome can be an awesome experience.
