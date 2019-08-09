Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Relationships articles.
more sections
THEATRE
JOURNALISM
REVIEWS
CHEERS HOROSCOPE
POETRY
SHORT STORIES
UFO CHANNEL
BUSINESS
NO LAUGHING
FLIPSIDE
IN THE RING
THE AGORA
INTER VIEW
NICE TRY
THE ORBIT
FOOTBALL
TRUMP
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
CULTURE
OPINION
POLITICS
TRAVEL
NEWS
TECH
WORLD
SPORTS
EXTREME SPORTS
CHEERS
SCIENCE
HEALTH
LITERARY WORK
RELIGION
PROMO
EURO 2004
currently popular
3 Types of Smartphone Games Not Going Away
Get identified under your skin!
The Revenge Guy: How To Destroy My Ex-Boyfriends car
10 Most Irritating Things Women Do During Sex
Top 9 cool laptop accessories for laptop geeks
English Politeness and Manners
10 Indisputable Facts God Exists
Getting Even With The Boss
My story: Growing up as a Jehovah's Witness
7 reasons why religion is a form of mental illness
Objectifying Women to Sell Products
more popular stories
Night visitors and alien abductions
Three wives and a Score of children, the African way ...
Unsupported Marriage in India
Cheerleading Is Definitely a Sport
13 Weird Ad Campaigns
Importance of trust
Wine: the worst hangover ever
The IRA: America's Favorite Militant Group?
Setting Up Call Centers
The Ten Most Irritating Things Men Do During Sex!
So What If I'm Short?
A Five Step Formula for Creating a Successful Business
Done After One! Choosing The One-Child Family
Top 9 Weirdest Natural Disasters
Do Prospective Parents Need A License?
The "Coffee Lid Sip Hole Plug Stopper Starbucks Lid" or (C.L.S.H.P.S.S.L. for short)
7 most ridiculous adult websites
Illegal Immigrants in America
The Use and Abuse of Television
The History of St. Thomas Mount, Madras, India

The Beginner's Guide to Threesomes

article about The Beginners Guide to Threesomes
Jay Gory
2019-08-09
comments
Have you ever fantasized about a threesome with your partner? If so, you are far from alone. Every day, heterosexual women fantasize about threesomes with their man and another man or woman. It's 2019 people! There's no combination of consenting adults that anyone could possibly object to.

But as fun as the threesome is as a fantasy, logistically it's a whole other ballgame. Not only do you need to find willing participants, you also need to coordinate all the flailing appendages that come with three adults having sex together.

Or, maybe it's your partner that has proposed a threesome. In that case, you might be on the fence about it and curious to find out more. Whatever has brought you here, this quick guide should get you up to speed on the basics of what to expect from your threesome.

Why Are They So Hot?!


If you are in a loving relationship and totally dedicated to your partner, you might wonder why you, or they, are so turned on by the thought of a threesome. The answer to this is simple - if sex with one person is great than sex with two people should be at least twice as good.

But the important thing to remember with a threesome is that the desire for someone other than your partner is not a comment on your feelings for your partner. In fact, a desire to pursue a threesome is more often an indicator of trust in a partner than of a desire to be with someone else.

Ensure Everyone is Involved


A good threesome will consist of more than taking turns having sex with each other, it is important to ensure that everyone is involved. Obviously, you don't want to be left on the outside while your partner has sex with someone else, and they will feel the same about you.

If you are planning a threesome with another woman, introducing some toys into the mix can help you to ensure that everyone remains involved. The Wet For Her double dildo is a strapless double dildo that you can hold in place by tightening your PC muscles.

This then leaves you free to use the longer shaft to explore a female partner. Wet For Her sell a variety of sex toys crafted by women for women. As well as standard vibrators for solo play, they also sell a variety of toys specifically for girl on girl.

Choose Your Partners Carefully


The key to a good threesome is getting the right people involved. You want people who you and your partner can trust and feel comfortable with. Choosing the right partners is 90% of what is required to make a threesome memorable. It is also important that you choose partners who are going to be comfortable with the idea.

When done right, a threesome is an excellent way to spice up your sex life. If you or your partner has found yourselves thinking about a threesome recently then it might be worth discussing more. You shouldn't do anything that you aren't comfortable with, but with the right people a threesome can be an awesome experience.




have your say
thecheers.org

Welcome to TheCheers! We've been around for a long time now, since 2004, publishing articles by people from all over the world. Roughly 300 people from 30 different countries have written for us over the years. Should you want to become a volunteer contributor, be sure to contact us!

Additional info

Some of our content may be related to gambling.


get in touch

You can contact us via the email you can find on our contact page, via telegram @thecheers, or through our The Cheers Facebook page. No real point in contacting us through The Cheers Twitter account.



 

:: About us (our story):: Contact us:: Privacy Policy:: Cookie Policy
Copyright © thecheers.org 2004-2019 All Rights Reserved.