Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Humorous articles.
more sections
THEATRE
JOURNALISM
REVIEWS
CHEERS HOROSCOPE
POETRY
SHORT STORIES
UFO CHANNEL
BUSINESS
NO LAUGHING
FLIPSIDE
IN THE RING
THE AGORA
INTER VIEW
NICE TRY
THE ORBIT
FOOTBALL
TRUMP
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
CULTURE
OPINION
POLITICS
TRAVEL
NEWS
TECH
WORLD
SPORTS
EXTREME SPORTS
CHEERS
SCIENCE
HEALTH
LITERARY WORK
RELIGION
PROMO
EURO 2004
currently popular
3 Types of Smartphone Games Not Going Away
Get identified under your skin!
The Revenge Guy: How To Destroy My Ex-Boyfriends car
10 Most Irritating Things Women Do During Sex
Top 9 cool laptop accessories for laptop geeks
English Politeness and Manners
10 Indisputable Facts God Exists
Getting Even With The Boss
My story: Growing up as a Jehovah's Witness
7 reasons why religion is a form of mental illness
Objectifying Women to Sell Products
more popular stories
Night visitors and alien abductions
Three wives and a Score of children, the African way ...
Unsupported Marriage in India
Cheerleading Is Definitely a Sport
13 Weird Ad Campaigns
Importance of trust
Wine: the worst hangover ever
The IRA: America's Favorite Militant Group?
Setting Up Call Centers
The Ten Most Irritating Things Men Do During Sex!
So What If I'm Short?
A Five Step Formula for Creating a Successful Business
Done After One! Choosing The One-Child Family
Top 9 Weirdest Natural Disasters
Do Prospective Parents Need A License?
The "Coffee Lid Sip Hole Plug Stopper Starbucks Lid" or (C.L.S.H.P.S.S.L. for short)
7 most ridiculous adult websites
Illegal Immigrants in America
The Use and Abuse of Television
The History of St. Thomas Mount, Madras, India

The Agnostic Pulpit: Toxic Advertising

article about toxic advertising
Julian I. Taber, Ph.D.
2018-12-15
comments

This article belongs to BUSINESS MONTH: Advertising theme.


If you have a fantasy, daydream, or secret desire, there is someone out there ready to help, for a price. The most toxic and seductive advertisements play into our fantasies. When in comes to advertisements, we can be our own worst enemies.

A toxic advertisement is one that lifts you out of reality and promises impossible results, results your common sense knows are impossible. Do you long to recover that fresh, young face you had in youth? There is a magic bedtime face cream for sale that says you can do this. It may have a little chemical trickery that makes it look like it does the job, but when you wash your face the effect is gone.

Men, do you want to "be bigger" in that certain part of the male body? No gal ever said it mattered to her, but you want to be the biggest swinger in the neighborhood. If you buy the product you are playing with your blood pressure. Dangerous for the man, but it does make money for the advertiser.

"
If you have a fantasy, daydream, or secret desire, there is someone out there ready to help, for a price.
Do you fear that your colon is filling up with feces clinging to its walls? The human colon, of course, is designed to keep things moving along, and there is no evidence that toxins can collect in your digestive system under normal circumstances, so the ads for colon cleansers play into your morbid fears and your dreams of a healthy, clean body. What you probably are buying is an unnecessary laxative.

A few years ago mortgage companies were running ads back to back on American television coaxing people to apply for loans that looked so easy because the payments for the first few years could be seductively low. And so we developed a housing crisis when people who dreamed of owning a great home found they could not manage the balloon payments and then, as home prices fell, discovered they owed more than the house was worth.

And now we have intensive ad campaigns urging debtors to pay more money to get out of debt. That is another fantasy: if only I didn't have all this credit card debt and these high mortgage payments I would have a great life. The average person may want to think there is some easy way out of debt, but looking for the easy way out probably will only lead to more trouble.

There is no free lunch. We pay dearly when we fall for these seductive, fantasy-driven inducements. If you answer the get-out-of-debt ad you may end up talking to the credit card company itself or being led a high interest consolidation loan, or even to bankruptcy

"
There is no free lunch. We pay dearly when we fall for these seductive, fantasy-driven inducements.
If, one the other hand, you have something to sell and want to advertise, you had best understand the dreams of the common people. Try to find out what people really, really want; and then find a way to fill their fantasies. For example, people dream of being great cooks, so invent some silly kitchen appliance, and sell it on television.

People dream of finding the right soul mate: start a dating or a couples matching service for special groups or segments of the population. All it takes is a web site and a computer.

People want cheap and easy access to health products, so mix up some harmless chemicals, give the brew a fancy name, put it in bottles, and go out and sell it.

Toxic, as I used the word here, does not mean poison; we must not do harm. On the other hand, there is no law against selling useless, over-priced junk that appeals to irrational fantasy.

One of the most preposterous schemes I've heard of is selling the right to name a star. With billions of stars in the universe, they won't run out of stars. The astronomers have their own names and numbers for important stars, and that will not change. This scheme is an example of selling something you don't have to someone who only imagines he or she is getting something. And that brings me back to our preachers, priests, and profits of religion. These folks specialize in exploiting fantasy by selling nothing more than ancient lies and fantasies of their own.

So, dear reader, talk to people. Find out what they dream about. Sell to the dream if you have nothing practical to offer.

I do think most advertising does, in fact, let people know about useful products and services that they may need in the practical world to make life better. Just one example: most people don't like to read for long periods from a computer screen, but one major online merchant is making a new kind of book reader that is easy on the eyes, and it can carry a whole library of books. More books can be downloaded in seconds for a relatively small price. Every day I see kids going to school laden down with heavy back packs. In the future they may carry a book reader weighing only a few ounces.

My rule: if something is advertised repeatedly on television or radio, I don't buy it. That advertising is very expensive, and I don't want to end up helping them pay for it. Most of the time, such ads are trying to appeal to my fantasies more than to my needs.

I like ads that offer things that will make life easier, and I avoid feeding my own irrational fantasies with unnecessary junk.

By the way, is anybody in the market for a good used Salad Shooter?

(Julian I. Taber, Ph.D. is author of Addictions Anonymous: Outgrowing Addiction with a Universal, Secular Program of Self-Development.
ISBN 978-1-60145-647-2.
To view the Table of Contents, sample chapters, or to order, go to: http://www.booklocker.com/books/3717.html)


have your say
thecheers.org

Welcome to TheCheers! We've been around for a long time now, since 2004, publishing articles by people from all over the world. Roughly 300 people from 30 different countries have written for us over the years. Should you want to become a volunteer contributor, be sure to contact us!

Additional info

Some of our content may be related to gambling.


get in touch

You can contact us via the email you can find on our contact page, via telegram @thecheers, or through our The Cheers Facebook page. No real point in contacting us through The Cheers Twitter account.



 

:: About us (our story):: Contact us:: Privacy Policy:: Cookie Policy
Copyright © thecheers.org 2004-2019 All Rights Reserved.