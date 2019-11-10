Thank you for reading thecheers.org's Money articles.
more sections
THEATRE
JOURNALISM
REVIEWS
CHEERS HOROSCOPE
POETRY
SHORT STORIES
UFO CHANNEL
BUSINESS
NO LAUGHING
FLIPSIDE
IN THE RING
THE AGORA
INTER VIEW
NICE TRY
THE ORBIT
FOOTBALL
TRUMP
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
CULTURE
OPINION
POLITICS
TRAVEL
NEWS
TECH
WORLD
SPORTS
EXTREME SPORTS
CHEERS
SCIENCE
HEALTH
LITERARY WORK
RELIGION
PROMO
EURO 2004
currently popular
3 Types of Smartphone Games Not Going Away
Get identified under your skin!
The Revenge Guy: How To Destroy My Ex-Boyfriends car
10 Most Irritating Things Women Do During Sex
Top 9 cool laptop accessories for laptop geeks
English Politeness and Manners
10 Indisputable Facts God Exists
Getting Even With The Boss
My story: Growing up as a Jehovah's Witness
7 reasons why religion is a form of mental illness
Objectifying Women to Sell Products
more popular stories
Night visitors and alien abductions
Three wives and a Score of children, the African way ...
Unsupported Marriage in India
Cheerleading Is Definitely a Sport
13 Weird Ad Campaigns
Importance of trust
The IRA: America's Favorite Militant Group?
Wine: the worst hangover ever
Setting Up Call Centers
The Ten Most Irritating Things Men Do During Sex!
So What If I'm Short?
A Five Step Formula for Creating a Successful Business
Done After One! Choosing The One-Child Family
Top 9 Weirdest Natural Disasters
Do Prospective Parents Need A License?
The "Coffee Lid Sip Hole Plug Stopper Starbucks Lid" or (C.L.S.H.P.S.S.L. for short)
7 most ridiculous adult websites
Illegal Immigrants in America
The Use and Abuse of Television
The History of St. Thomas Mount, Madras, India

The Fastest and Safest Payment Options for Betting on the Internet

article about The Fastest and Safest Payment Options for Betting on the Internet
Jay Gory
2019-11-10
comments
One of the few disadvantages of online sports betting compared to land-based bookmakers is that you have to deposit and withdraw your money from the website. Even the fast paying online sportsbooks usually need several days to process your money.

But the bookmaker is not the only factor. The payment option you pick matters too. Let's take a look at the best baking methods that you could use for sports betting online, based on speed, safety, convenience, and other factors.

Credit and Debit Cards


If you are looking for the most convenient option, you should probably turn to credit and debit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, and similar. They are accepted by pretty much all sports betting sites and for players from all countries.

Other advantages of the credit and debit cards include strong security, the low fees and the fact that deposits with them are eligible for all promotions and bonuses. The minimum and maximum amount you can deposit or withdraw is flexible, so this payment method covers the needs of most users.

The only notable downside is related to the processing time of the payouts. In the best-case scenario, you will receive your money in several working days. There are faster options out there, as you will see below.

E-Wallets


Next in line are the so-called e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller. You probably use one, so you know how they work. Many bookmakers offer them to their customers and a lot of people prefer them.

The main perk of e-wallets is the speed of the withdrawals. You usually receive your money within a day or two, which is as fast as it gets in the world of online sports betting. The only payment options that can compete with that are cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, but more about that later.

There are other reasons to pick e-wallets. The transactions are secure and you can start with only $10 or even $5 in most sportsbooks. It's a tempting opportunity, but there are some downsides too.

For a start, not every player can use e-wallets. If you are in a country with restrictive online gambling laws, such as the USA, you won't have access to PayPal and similar options.

Even if you don't have such a problem, you might run into sports betting sites that don't count deposits with e-wallets for their promotions. Since there is a higher risk of fraud from their perspective, they simply won't give you a bonus.

You should carefully read the terms and conditions of any promotion if you are thinking about funding your account with an e-wallet.

Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies


Probably the best alternative to e-wallets is cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is the obvious choice here and many bookmakers accept it, but the likes of Ethereum and Litecoin are also available in selected betting sites.

The good news is that crypto is open to players from the US and other problematic countries. It's arguably the cleanest way to move your money in such regions.

The deposits with Bitcoin and other coins are usually fast and the withdrawals are on par with e-wallets. You will receive your money within 24-48 hours which is excellent.

Furthermore, the fees are extremely low and often covered by the gambling sites. The cryptocurrencies are not only accepted for all promotions, but there are exclusive promos for them. Most betting sites really like them and are giving their users extra incentives to try BTC and other coins.

There are downsides of using crypto, though, so let's talk about those also. For a start, not all sports betting sites work with them. The second issue is that the rates are jumping up and down all the time, so the value of your coins is volatile.

Finally, using Bitcoin and other crypto is not user-friendly. You need to open a crypto wallet, learn how to use and secure it properly. While this is getting easier by the minute, there are still people who will find the process difficult.

Honorable Mentions


The payment options we mentioned so far are the best when it comes to sports betting on the internet, but others might work for you too.

For example, you can use a pay-by-phone service or a prepaid card like PaySafe to make a deposit. The procedure is easy and fast, but you can't use the same method to withdraw your money.

Another method worth mentioning is wire transfers. They are one of the best ways to move large amounts of cash, so a lot of betting sites offer them.


have your say
thecheers.org

Welcome to TheCheers! We've been around for a long time now, since 2004, publishing articles by people from all over the world. Roughly 300 people from 30 different countries have written for us over the years. Should you want to become a volunteer contributor, be sure to contact us!

Additional info

Some of our content may be related to gambling.


get in touch

You can contact us via the email you can find on our contact page, via telegram @thecheers, or through our The Cheers Facebook page. No real point in contacting us through The Cheers Twitter account.



 

:: About us (our story):: Contact us:: Privacy Policy:: Cookie Policy
Copyright © thecheers.org 2004-2019 All Rights Reserved.