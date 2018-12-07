Is Roulette better Online or Offline?
Everything's digital nowadays - getting your weekly shop, finding your next date, no matter what it is you want to do with your free time, odds are good that there's a digital equivalent just waiting for you to visit the site or download the app. One of the biggest growth sectors is the casino industry, a lot of people like to play casino games in their spare time but what was once reserved for only the biggest, luxury nights out with a stack of chips and a crowd can be done from the comfort of your own home using your phone, tablet, computer, whatever.
But this begs the question - is it better online? While it's easier to order your shopping, you don't get to pick the bits yourself so how do you know the guy is going to get you the type of apple you like? Same with casinos, you can place your bets easy enough but is it as fun? For solo games like slots it's about the same but what about the really social games? What about, for example, roulette? Well, let's break down what each side is good for.
Real-life Roulette
So in real life roulette, you get to SEE everything as it happens. That's a big deal for some people, they like to bet as the balls in motion and believe they can somehow calculate where it's going to fall from that. There's a strong social element too, you sit around the table with friends or complete strangers and put your chips on what you each think is going to win. This can be a nice environment with players comparing ideas, sharing where you think the ball's going to go and betting appropriately. But the downside is that there's limited convenience - if you're planning to play roulette you gotta get dressed up, head to the casino then hope there's a spot at the table because there are some real constraints on what you can do within physical space. Which leads us nicely intoâ€¦
Online Roulette
Same game, same rules, but now you're playing at home on the sofa with your iPad in hand and way less people around. Online roulette makes betting easier as you don't need to physically place chips on the spots you want, you just tap where on the screen and it gets calculated for you. In fact, the entire exchange is a lot more point, click, result than it is in the physical casino. The spinning is all done with a Random Number Generator, which does feel a little less personal so you might miss the atmosphere of the casino, but the flipside is that you can always get a spot and play whenever you want, plus the actual game is way faster.
But perhaps the best option is just to get the best of both worlds!
Live Casino!
The Live Casino is the video-streamed best of both worlds! You get to see a real person, get some human interaction and still do all that from the comfort of your own home. Sure, there's elements of both that the live version doesn't match but all in all it's probably the best alternative.
