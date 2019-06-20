Why You Need Land Trusts when Buying Land
Over the last few years, buying land has become an essential investment opportunity for many investors in the United States and other parts of the world. Land is becoming one of the most lucrative commodities in the world, especially in urban areas where the development of commercial properties is at an all-time high. Additionally, the drastic increase in population across the globe has led to an increased demand for land for settlement and agricultural practices.
Land is one of the investment options that never depreciate. You can buy property today and get 100% profit a few months down the line. It is essential to highlight that there are very few or no investment options that are currently appreciating the same way the land is appreciating. It is one of the most attractive investment options that have been highlighted by many individuals as an excellent investment.
Buying Land with a Land Trust
Instead of purchasing land as an individual, many investors are now considering creating a land trust that will be buying property on their behalf. This protects anonymity and is also a great option when it comes to taxation. So, what is a land trust? A land trust is an agreement where a property owner transfers the title of the property to a trustee. However, it is essential to record that the owner of the property does not transfer ownership but transfers management of the property as shown on the agreement.
When you transfer your real estate to a trustee, you will still reserve the rights to sell the property, rent the property, and freedom to develop the property. However, you will remain anonymous, and the trustee continues to be the holder of the property. Your name will not appear on public records.
Why Do You Need a Land Trust?
You might be wondering why you need to transfer the title of your land when you start buying land to a land trust. There are several benefits; one of them being the fact that you can quickly negotiate the price of the property without exposing yourself. Land buyers are likely to take advantage of your wealth and physical appearance when discussing the cost of your land. However, when selling your property through trusts, nobody can see you, which helps in eliminating all forms of prejudices.
The second benefit is that there are tax benefits when you are working with a land trust. If you continue to possess and hold the title of your properties, you will find that the IRS will require you to pay huge taxes. Your taxable income will be very high. However, transferring your property plays a vital role in long-term tax savings. You should also know that land trusts are required to file tax returns by the IRS, but their taxes are relatively low.
Forming a Land Trust
As you have already seen, a land trust is a relevant body that can help you to protect your identity, negotiate land with ease, and eliminate or minimize the amount of tax that you will be required to pay by the IRS. Therefore, it is essential to create a land trust that will mostly act as the title holder for your properties. However, creating a land trust is a challenging aspect as it involves several complex procedures that can only be handled by a financial expert.
The Role of a Financial Expert in Creating Land Trusts
As highlighted above, creating a trust is a difficult aspect that can only be handled by experienced individuals. You need a financial professional who understands the necessary documents that are needed when forming a land trust. A financial professional will play a vital role in assembling all the required documents and filling them where appropriate. Records are essential in any land trust as they indicate the owner of the trust and the relationship with the trust.
A land trust is formulated and exists based on the trust agreement that is formulated and signed before the trust can start carrying out its functions. However, creating a trust agreement is a complex undertaking that can only be handled with the assistance of an experienced financial expert. Most of the trust agreements are binding, and as such, you donâ€™t want to bind yourself in a contract that does not offer you any benefits. A financial professional will help you to get the best deal and avoid future complexities.
