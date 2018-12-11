Reasons to Buy Land in Montana
Sometimes a change of scenery is everything. After spending most of my life in the city, I knew that I needed a change. Having to work a corporate job, 40+ hours a week would leave me extremely exhausted. I desperately needed to find a way to liberate myself and gain control of my life again, which is why my wife and I made the decision to buy land in Montana and create a new life for ourselves. If you're looking to move out West, there is plenty of land for sale in Montana. Here are some the reasons to consider buying land in Montana.
Beauty
Montana is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful places to live. Often referred to as The Treasure State, it's home to the Rocky Mountains, Glacier National Park, and some of the most breathtaking landscapes you'll ever witness. Montana is also known for its vast wildlife. The state has its share of beautiful, yet dangerous, creatures, including black bears, bobcats, and an overwhelming population of deer. The state is filled with rustic terrain, beautiful mountain ranges, and rich river valleys. It resembles the Wild West. Montana is often referred to as the "The Last Best Place."
Peace and Quiet
Many people move out to Montana for the peace and quiet. Living in the city can get a bit hectic; sometimes you just need a fresh start. Montana is the 4th largest state, but is considered the 3rd least densely populated in the United States. This is great if you're looking for privacy. You would be able to settle down, grow old, and you'll never have to worry about privacy because you will be miles away from your closest neighbor.
Live Off the Land
Many people move out to the west, not only to for the beautiful scenery, but it also gives them the ability to be entirely self-sufficient. You'll have all of life's necessities in front of you. Much of Montana is filled with mineral-rich soil, perfect for harvesting fruits and vegetables, which means you'll never have to venture into another farmers market again. There is a short growing season, however. You would be able to grow some of the freshest produce from the comfort of your own home because nothing tastes better than vegetables grown and harvested yourself. One idea to make your home entirely self-sustainable is by installing solar panels. This can end up saving you thousands of dollars a year in utility bills and increase the overall value of your home.
Land is Always the Best Investment
Land is one of the best investments you can make. Unlike when you buy a car or a house, the value of your land will seldom depreciate. Buying land is just as much an investment as investing in stocks, but you can often purchase it at a low cost. Montana has relatively cheap property taxes. The great thing about owning your own land is it gives you a variety of options. You can rent it for hunting, fishing, or to a rancher. In Montana, ranching is alive and well and contributes at least 4 billion to Montana's economy. This is why there are over 28,000 farms across the state.
Endless Outdoor Activities
If you consider moving to Montana, you should probably be an outdoor person because the state is full of fun outdoor activities, including canoeing, fishing, river rafting, and horseback riding. Montana is considered a top destination for hunting enthusiasts and a hotspot for big game hunting, including black bear, elk, and mountain lion hunts.
Things to Consider Before Purchasing your Property
Before you buy land in Montana, there are many things you should take into consideration; it requires thorough diligence and careful planning. Enlisting a professional ranch broker is never a bad idea. They can show you lots of land within your specifications, advise you on agricultural considerations, and walk you through the buying process. Once you have found the potential property, you should find out if the property has water rights, often sourced from streams, lakes, ponds, and rivers. You should also look into mineral rights because most ranches within the state do not own 100% of their mineral rights. Often, a previous owner will sell a property and keep the mineral estate. You should also find out if there are any zoning designations, such as a subdivision or apartment complex being built.
